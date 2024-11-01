Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders make their picks for the top three drivers at the Brazilian Grand Prix. (1:41)

Who will be on the podium in Brazil? (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen will be replaced by the team's reserve Oliver Bearman on Friday at the Brazilian Grand Prix after the Dane fell ill overnight.

Haas announced the news on Friday morning via a statement, with the FIA confirming Bearman would be permitted to compete "until further notice."

"MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver Kevin Magnussen will not participate in Friday's track running at the São Paulo Grand Prix after suffering with sickness," the Haas statement said.

"Official reserve driver Oliver Bearman will take over driving duties. The team wishes Kevin a quick recovery and will provide a further update in due course."

Because the Brazilian Grand Prix is a sprint weekend, Friday's sessions include first practice and sprint qualifying for Saturday's sprint race.

Article 37.1 of the sporting regulations states "no driver may start a sprint session or the race without taking part in at least one (1) practice session."

It means Magnussen will be ruled out of Saturday's sprint race by not taking part in Friday's running.

Kevin Magnussen spoke to media at the Brazil GP on Thursday. Peter Fox - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

However, Saturday's qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix counts as a practice session, so if Magnussen is well enough to take part in qualifying, he would still line up on the grid for Sunday's race.

Bearman will race for Haas next year alongside Esteban Ocon in an all new line up at the American-owned team.

He has already raced for Haas at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix earlier this year when Magnussen was suspended.

He made his F1 debut at the second race of the year when he subbed in for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.