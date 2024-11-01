Open Extended Reactions

SAO PAULO -- Championship leader Max Verstappen will face a five-place grid penalty at Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix after a sixth engine was fitted to his Red Bull for the season.

Verstappen leads Lando Norris by 47 points in the standings with a maximum of 34 points up for grabs for any single driver over this weekend's sprint race and grand prix.

Verstappen's grid penalty will not apply to Saturday's sprint race, but will drop the Red Bull driver five places from the position he qualifies for Sunday's grand prix.

In order to curb costs, each car is permitted to use four engines per season, with every additional engine beyond that quota incurring a grid penalty.

Verstappen used his fifth engine of the year at the Belgian Grand Prix, incurring a ten-place penalty as it was the first time he had breached his quota, but will only receive a five-place penalty for this weekend in line with Formula 1's regulations.

After suffering engine issues during practice for the Mexican Grand Prix, it became apparent Verstappen would have to add a fresh engine to his pool before the end of the year.

The Interlagos circuit presents several overtaking opportunities, which Verstappen hopes will limit the damage to his championship standing on Sunday.

"Honestly, it's something that is always unknown," he said. "You think that one particular track is the best place to take an engine or whatever penalty, but it's never guaranteed."