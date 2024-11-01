Charles Leclerc has been summoned to the stewards over his use of language in a post-race press conference at the Mexico Grand Prix.

The summons comes after Max Verstappen was given F1's version of community service for swearing during a press conference in Singapore.

Leclerc used an expletive in Mexico when asked about the moment he nearly lost control of his car and conceded second place to Lando Norris.

"I had one oversteer and then when I recovered from that oversteer, I had an oversteer from the other side and then I was like, 'f---'."

He immediately apologised for his use of language, saying he did not want to receive a punishment like Verstappen.

"Oh, sorry! Oh, no, oh no! I don't want to join Max!"

Leclerc was summoned to the Brazilian Grand Prix stewards at 5:15 p.m. local time on Friday evening after sprint qualifying.

Speaking on Thursday, Verstappen questioned why Leclerc had not been punished for the language earlier.

"Apparently it only counts for me anyway, because, you know, after the race in Mexico, someone was swearing," Verstappen said. "I didn't hear anything from it. So, it's better I don't swear again."