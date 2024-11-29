Open Extended Reactions

Yuki Tsunoda has taken a big step in Formula 1 this year and is ready for a bigger team and a faster car, his RB boss Laurent Mekies said on Friday with the Japanese driver set for a post-season test at Red Bull.

The test will be the driver's first with a team who have previously seemed sceptical of his character but could now be looking to replace Sergio Pérez.

"I think he has made a step this season that nobody could forecast and it's something he should be proud of," said Mekies, whose team have historically served as a feeder for the main Red Bull outfit.

"Of course I think he's ready to get a faster car. We are hoping to provide him with this faster car, but of course I think he's ready for a faster car and a faster team or a bigger team," he continued.

"It's one of our key DNA aspects for this team to be able to grow our drivers and to make them attractive enough so that Red Bull Racing want to have them.

"So we are very happy that you have this test and I'm confident he will perform well."

Tsunoda has scored 30 of RB's 46 points this season, providing the backbone of a team that replaced Daniel Ricciardo after Singapore in September and brought in Liam Lawson.

Yuki Tsunoda

Lawson has yet to be told which Red Bull team he will be driving for in 2025.