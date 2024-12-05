Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson speak ahead of Lewis Hamilton's last race with Mercedes. (2:48)

Charles and Arthur Leclerc will be the first brothers to drive in a F1 session as teammates when they turn out for Ferrari in opening practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday.

Ferrari posted a picture on X on Wednesday showing the brothers together in matching overalls with the caption "history makers."

Arthur, 24, will take the place of departing Spaniard Carlos Sainz alongside Charles, 27, at Yas Marina to fulfil the team's young driver commitments.

Britain's Oliver Bearman, the team's reserve, is ineligible as he has already taken part in three races this season with Ferrari and Haas.

Bearman took Charles Leclerc's car in practice in Mexico and then replaced unwell Kevin Magnussen at Haas in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Arthur Leclerc raced in F2 last season and is a Ferrari development driver, supporting the team in the simulator at Maranello while also racing in the Italian GT championship.

Brothers have raced each other in F1, notably grand prix winners Michael and Ralf Schumacher, but not with the same team.

Mexicans Pedro and Ricardo Rodriguez did both race for Ferrari, but not at the same time.

Ferrari are challenging leaders McLaren for the constructors' championship, with 21 points between them.

Sainz is leaving after Sunday's race to make way for seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton.