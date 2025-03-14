Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson were not happy with their running in FP1 and FP2 in Melbourne at the Australian F1 Grand Prix. (0:26)

MELBOURNE -- Formula 1's main feeder series, Formula 2, has been rocked by a testing scandal on the eve of the new season, which starts at the Australian Grand Prix.

Three F2 teams -- DAMS, Rodin and Trident -- have been penalised after it was found they had each drilled holes in the diffusor of the car and added an air pressure sensor to measure air flow at a preseason test in Barcelona.

This was in contravention of the rules as it modified a standardised part found on all the cars on the grid. Thre three teams were found to have broken Article 10.2a of the FIA Sporting Regulations as well as Article 1.5.2, Article 8.4.10 and Article 8.4.11 of the FIA Formula 2 Technical Regulations.

The drivers of the cars in question were Jak Crawford (DAMS), Christian Mansell and Alex Dunne (Rodin), and Max Exterson (Trident).

The FIA has penalised all three teams; each was fined €10,000 per car that had the sensor fitted, while the drivers of those cars will each serve 10-place grid penalties in the two F2 races in Australia this weekend.

F2's events serve as support events across the Formula 1 calendar, and include a feature and sprint race.

Further penalties will been implemented later in the year, with the three teams involved now restricted to just two of the three days at an upcoming test at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Additionally, every other team will be able to run across the full three-day test with a similar device fitted to their car, while DAMS, Rodin and Trident will not be allowed to do so when they are participating.

The FIA said in a statement: "It should be at the discretion of the championship promoter to determine which day they will be prevented from running."