Take a look at the numbers behind Oscar Piastri's pole position for McLaren at the Bahrain Grand Prix. (0:50)

Open Extended Reactions

SAKHIR, Bahrain - Oscar Piastri claimed a tighter-than-expected pole position for McLaren ahead of George Russell's Mercedes.

Championship leader Lando Norris could only manage sixth position, handing his teammate a huge advantage in a season increasingly looking like a straight fight between the McLaren drivers.

McLaren had looked dominant across practice and in the first two sessions of qualifying, only for the field to close up on the papaya cars at the end of Q3.

Piastri's final benchmark was just 0.1 seconds ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell with a laptime of 1:29.841, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished third and said he is happy and "didn't expect P3."

Similarly, Russell said afterwards: "If anyone would've said we would've been within half a second of the McLarens, we would've taken it because we would've thought that would be P3 on the grid.

"To be second on the grid is a bonus; congrats to Oscar. great lap and excited for tomorrow now."

Oscar Piastri will start on pole for his 50th grand prix start for McLaren. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Piastri claimed the second pole position of his career, and McLaren's first at Bahrain.

The papaya team has topped every session of the weekend so far. Piastri said afterwards: "I felt confident out there pretty much all weekend, FP1 was an experience for us all I think --it felt more like a rally car than an F1 car but from then on I felt really comfortable with the car.

"In FP3 we had good pace and in qualifying the others caught up a little bit closer than what I wanted, but I still delivered the laps when it mattered which is the most important thing at the end so I'm very happy."

Norris appeared to fluff his final run in Q3 and finished behind Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who will line up fourth, and star of the session Pierre Gasly, who managed fifth for Alpine.

When asked what went wrong for him during the session, Norris said: "Honestly no idea, just not quick enough."

play 0:46 Esteban Ocon crashes out of qualifying at Bahrain GP Haas' Esteban Ocon crashes during Q2 for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Paddock consensus is still that McLaren are a step ahead in race trim and with Bahrain a better circuit for overtaking Norris should fancy his chances at moving up the order on Sunday, but he has left himself with a lot of work to do.

Behind Norris was Japanese Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen, who had to settle for seventh for Red Bull -- although the team will be buoyed that Yuki Tsunoda progressed through to Q3 and managed 10th place.