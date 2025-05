Open Extended Reactions

A few days after welcoming his newborn daughter Lily into the world, Max Verstappen took pole position for the second time at the Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen narrowly beat Lando Norris by 0.065 seconds, with sprint pole sitter Andrea Kimi Antonelli starting on the second row with Oscar Piastri.

Follow live text commentary from 08:15 p.m. B.S.T. on Sunday, with race start from 9 p.m.