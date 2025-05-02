Open Extended Reactions

Max Verstappen has announced the birth of his first child with partner Kelly Piquet.

The four-time world champion posted to Instagram on Friday with their new daughter, Lily.

An accompanying message read: "Welcome to the world, sweet Lily. Our hearts are fuller than ever -- you are our greatest gift. We love you so much."

Verstappen missed media day for the weekend's Miami Grand Prix due to the timing of his daughter's arrival but is expected to take part in practice on Friday as normal.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have announced the birth of their baby girl. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The Dutchman flew to America via his private jet on Thursday, arriving in Miami in the evening.

His partner Piquet, daughter of former world champion Nelson, has a daughter called Penelope from a previous relationship with ex-F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

Verstappen has forged a close relationship with Penelope and recently cited that example when asked if being a dad might slow him down on track.

"I have done it already, so it is not like it is completely new for me," Verstappen said. "Now it is my DNA, let's say it like that, but I think it is absolutely fine and I know the baby will be in good hands anyway. So for me, you focus on your racing and then go back to your family."

Verstappen is only the second F1 driver on the grid to be a father.

The other, Sauber driver Nico Hülkenberg, joked on Thursday "I hope it's a good sleeper," when asked what the reigning world champion might expect.

Verstappen's former teammate Sergio Pérez and Hulkenberg's former Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen are both fathers, but both left F1 at the end of last season.

"It was a fun fact that I was the only one since Checo and K-Mag left at the end of last year, I was the only dad. So yeah, he's joining that club," Hulkenberg added on Thursday. "I hope it's a good sleeper. We've been quite fortunate and lucky.

"I think there's lots to discover -- many beautiful, nice things that come with that. I'm sure he'll enjoy it."

Verstappen's former title rival Lewis Hamilton did not respond to a question about whether being a dad might slow the Red Bull driver down, but said: "I just wish him all the best. It's such an amazing, special thing.

"I spoke to him briefly in Saudi and saw how excited he was. Big congrats to him."