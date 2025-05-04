Lewis Hamilton shows his dissatisfaction with Ferrari's strategy in Miami. (1:19)

Lewis Hamilton's anger was evident on team radio as he struggled to another disappointing finish at the Miami Grand Prix, with Ferrari's strategy frustrating both the seven-time world champion and teammate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton, after qualifying 12th, did climb four places to eighth in the race but both he and Leclerc, in seventh, felt they could have challenged the Mercedes ahead with better calls from their team.

Here's how the radio between Hamilton, Leclerc, and their race engineers Riccardo Adami and Bryan Bozzi played out on Sunday.

Lap 36 (Hamilton, on medium tyres, is stuck in the DRS behind Leclerc, on hards, with Andrea Kimi Antonelli four seconds ahead, and Carlos Sainz just behind.)

Hamilton: "I'm just burning up my tyres behind him. You want me to just sit here the whole race?"

Adami: We'll come back to you."

Adami: "We wanna keep the DRS to Charles, go ahead like this. Carlos behind 1.5."

Hamilton: "Ugh ... you guys ..."

Lap 39 (Hamilton is finally released by Leclerc, who lets him through at Turn 17.)

Hamilton: "This is not good teamwork, that's all I'm going to say."

Hamilton: "In China, I got out the way ..."

Lewis Hamilton struggled to eighth place at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Adami: "We swapped the cars."

Hamilton: "Have a tea break while you're at it, come on!"

Lap 42 (Hamilton struggles to pull away from Leclerc, or gain significantly on Antonelli.)

Leclerc "I need Lewis to go faster. I've just got dirty air now."

Lap 51

Leclerc: "Are we coming back on Antonelli?"

Bozzi: "We are quite slowly. Could you go quicker?"

Leclerc: "I have no idea. I am now overheating."

Lap 52 (Hamilton is 2.4s behind Antonelli but Ferrari wonder whether Leclerc can catch the Mercedes faster.)

Adami: "We are going to swap the cars into 17."

Hamilton: "So you don't think I can catch up, or what?"

Adami: "Yes."

Lap 53 (Hamilton doesn't let Leclerc through on Lap 52 but moves the following lap.)

Bozzi: "Try again next lap."

Leclerc: "It's OK, it's OK. We are seeing Antonelli, but let's try to get him. Otherwise we are going to lose more time than anything. Then we discuss after the race."

Lap 54

Adami: "Sainz 1.4 behind."

Hamilton: "You want me to let him past as well?"