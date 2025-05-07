Open Extended Reactions

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore has denied suggestions that Oliver Oakes' resignation as team principal was linked to a disagreement between the two over the team's driver line-up.

Oakes' immediate departure was confirmed by the team on Tuesday, on the eve of its announcement that Jack Doohan would be replaced by Franco Colapinto as the team's second driver for at least five races.

The initial statement relating to Oakes' departure, which also confirmed Briatore would take over the responsibilities vacated by the 37-year-old, said Alpine would make no further comment on the matter.

However, by Wednesday Briatore and the team's Instagram account had posted a statement that included a quote from Oakes, citing personal reasons.

"It is a personal decision for me to step down," Oakes said. "Flavio has been like a father to me, nothing but supportive since I took the role, as well as giving me the opportunity. Everyone is in place for 2026 and where the dream deserves to be."

Briatore said the statement was necessary to correct some of the reporting on Oakes' departure following Tuesday's announcement.

Flavio Briatore has denied a rift with Oliver Oakes led to his resignation at Alpine. Kym Illman/Getty Images

"A lot has been said in the past 24 hours incorrectly associating the decision of Oli resigning to an alleged disagreement, or that we shared different views," Briatore added. "This is completely false and far from the truth.

"Me and Oli have a very good relationship and had long-term ambitions to drive this team forward together. We respect Oli's request to resign and have therefore accepted his resignation. The reasons are not related to the team and are of a personal nature.

"I will continue to be more and more involved with the team, together with the strong management we already have in place. We will work hard on improving our position this season and preparing for 2026."

The link between Oakes' departure and the driver swap was made after the former team principal repeatedly fielded questions about Doohan's position at the team throughout preseason and at the recent Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Colapinto, who joined Alpine from Williams on a loan deal negotiated by Briatore in January, will make his Alpine debut at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola next weekend.