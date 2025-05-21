Open Extended Reactions

In 75 years of Formula 1, 70 races have been held at Monaco.

Of those 70 races, there have been 37 different winners with 32 victories from pole. Could 2025 see a 38th driver stand atop the podium?

McLaren have dominated the start of the season so far, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen throwing up a couple of surprises as the only other driver to win in 2025.

McLaren are the most successful team in Monaco with 15 wins, but their last was in 2008 with Lewis Hamilton. In the 1990s they did have a run of dominance with five of Ayrton Senna's record six wins in the principality.

Verstappen, Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are the only other current drivers to win here, so who will prevail on Sunday?

The forecast promises sun, with high tempertures of 18°C and partial clouds from Friday through to race day.

Jump to a section: Circuit history & stats | 2024 race | race predictions | how to watch | championship standings

With a win last week at Imola and in Japan, is Max Verstappen a contender for the drivers' championship? Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

Latest news

Ayrton Senna at Monaco in 1991. Senna has the most victories at Monte Carlo with six -- five of them with McLaren between 1989-1993. GP Library/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Circuit stats and history

Monaco is a 'home' race for many drivers with them being able to sleep in their own beds and have a very short commute, but in particular for Monégasque Charles Leclerc, who learned to swim in the famous swimming pool at the chicane of Turns 14-15.

The race in Monte Carlo is often called 'the jewel in the F1 crown'; the streets have a rich heritage and association with motor racing from the first race in 1929, through to the Formula 1 championship in 1950, and the modern day, 75 years later.

As the cars have grown in size over the years, the streets of Monaco have remained the same, which makes overtaking almost impossible and notably, very little room for error in the tight corners. Therefore, Saturday's qualifying session is usually the most important hour of the weekend.

This year, to increase the thrill for Sunday's race, F1 has introduced a mandatory two pit stop rule, which means strategy should be equally as important as where drivers start on the grid.

Circuit: Circuit de Monaco; Monaco

First F1 race: 1950

Lap record: 1:12.909, Lewis Hamilton (2021)

Laps: 78 laps of 3.3km. Total distance 260km

Most wins: Ayrton Senna with six (1987, 1989-1993). Winners from the current grid:

Fernando Alonso (2006-2007)

Hamilton (2008, 2016, 2019)

Verstappen (2021, 2023)

Leclerc (2024)

Most poles: Senna with five (1985, 1988-1991). Pole sitters from the current grid:

Alonso (2006-2007)

Hamilton (2015, 2019)

Verstappen (2023)

Leclerc (2021-2022, 2024)

Wins from pole: 32 from 37 winners. Monaco is tied with the German Grand Prix for most all-time wins from pole.

What makes it special: F1's lasting anachronism would never get signed off as a new circuit today, but there's something very special about grand prix cars racing the same route since 1929. It also provides the best qualifying session of the year with drivers leaving Pirelli rubber on the barriers to get the fastest time.

What the drivers say about it: "It's like riding a bicycle around your living room." -- Nelson Piquet

Where to watch from: The Swimming Pool. The fastest section of circuit and one of the most iconic views in F1. Watch drivers come within millimeters of the barriers while superyachts bob up and down the harbour beyond.

Monaco has a rich history with motor racing since the first race in 1929. Since 1950, Monaco has hosted 70 grands prix. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

What happened last year?

Last year was the Monaco Grand Prix many have been waiting for. Leclerc finally ended the Monaco curse and won his home race.

Born and raised in the principality of Monaco, Leclerc ended a long string of heartbreaking results at the famous Monte Carlo circuit with a faultless drive out in front, holding off Oscar Piastri in second.

Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz finished third.

Who will win?

The Monaco street circuit is an outlier on the F1 calendar and has the potential to throw up random results. Even so, the slow speed corners should play to the strengths of McLaren, making either Lando Norris or Piastri the favourite.

Piastri's extra confidence in the car when it's on the limit this year is well documented, and for that reason he's our pick to win from pole position this weekend.

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari celebrate in 2024. Clive Rose/Getty Images

How the championships look

The Imola result did not change much in the championship, with Piastri still ahead, but his lead has been cut to 13 points from 16.

Verstappen, however, is catching up to Lando Norris, just nine points behind in third, so it's all to play for in the next few races.

McLaren are asserting their dominance over the constructors' championship, with a whopping 12 podiums and five wins, over second-placed Mercedes' four podiums. The papaya team lead by 132 points.

Charles Leclerc is fifth in the drivers' championship with just one podium so far in 2025. Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

How to watch the GP

For fans in the U.S. only, watch on ESPN and ESPN+.

In the U.K. live broadcast coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and BBC Radio 5 Live.

For news, analysis and updates, follow the coverage with ESPN's F1 team Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson in Monaco and on social media.

Session times below in BST (British Summer Time). Local time (Central European Summer Time) + 1 hour.

Friday

Free practice one: 12:30-13:30 BST

Free practice two: 16:00-17:00 BST

Saturday

Free practice three: 11:30-12:30 BST

Qualifying: 15:00-16:00 BST

Sunday

Race starts: 14:00 BST (live text commentary build-up from 12:45 BST on ESPN.co.uk).

