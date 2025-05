Charles Leclerc crashes into Lance Stroll during P1 at the Monaco Grand Prix. (0:55)

Last year's winner Charles Leclerc topped Friday's first practice session at the Monaco Grand Prix despite a collision with Lance Stroll.

Max Verstappen was 0.163 seconds behind Leclerc, with Lando Norris third quickest, followed by Alex Albon in the Williams.