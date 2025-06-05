Open Extended Reactions

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has teamed up with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to discuss education reform as part of his own charitable initiative.

Hamilton set up Mission 44 in 2021 with the mission of creating a more inclusive future for young people around the world, especially in school and particularly with regards to STEM subjects.

The Ferrari driver met with the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson at 10 Downing Street to discuss ways Mission 44's vision could be implemented into government policy.

As part of the discussion, the Prime Minister confirmed the UK government will develop a framework to help increase pupil engagement.

"I struggled in school and never felt like my voice was heard, that's why I know first-hand that ensuring every student feels they belong in school is vital," Hamilton said.

"I'm grateful that off the back of this meeting, the government has committed to working with Mission 44 to enact change focused on making the education system more inclusive. I'm so proud of how far Mission 44 has come in such a short space of time and the opportunity we have to transform the lives of vulnerable students across the country."

He added: "This is a time where we have to convert words into action. That's ultimately why I created Mission 44 because perhaps very similar to [others in the room], I've come through a normal working-class family, I've gone through a normal school education and ultimately it failed me. I was expelled and cast aside.

"I see, 25 years later, it's still happening. There's a lot of work to do but this is just the beginning."

Hamilton and Starmer discussed education reform as part of the Mission 44 initiative. Mission 44

The government's new focus will centre around free breakfast clubs, better access to mental health support for students and getting more teachers into classrooms, while looking at ways to increase school budgets across the board.

Speaking after the meeting, the Prime Minister said: "I want to thank Lewis -- this was his idea, this is his legacy. He's inspired generations and is now using that influence on this project and is designed to make a real difference in the lives of young people across the country."

Hamilton launched Mission 44 with a $20 million pledge of his own money.

It was launched with a goal of "supporting organisations and programmes that narrow the gap in employment and education systems, through partnerships, collaborations, grant giving and advocacy."

Speaking at the time of its launch, he said: "In my early life, I experienced first-hand how coming from an underrepresented background can affect your future but, luckily for me, I was able to overcome those odds through opportunity and support. I want to ensure that other young people from similar backgrounds are able to do the same."

Hamilton, F1's only Black driver, is statistically its most successful, with a joint record seven championships and a standalone record of 105 grand prix victories.