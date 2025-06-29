Lando Norris took a crucial victory in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix to cut Oscar Piastri's title advantage to 15 points.
Norris survived a Piastri onslaught in the opening stages to hang on for a win, while Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari.
On the first lap, Max Verstappen was taken out by Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.
Relive all the updates from Sunday's race below.
Key points
After aborted start due to Carlos Sainz's Williams failure, Norris holds onto lead from Leclerc, Piastri takes P2
Kimi Antonelli lunges into Turn 3 and takes out Max Verstappen, both out of the race
Piastri momentarily overtakes Norris after thrilling battle for the lead, but Brit immediately takes position back
Norris extends lead again after first pit-stops
Yuki Tsunoda hit with time penalty for Franco Colapinto collision on poor afternoon for Red Bull
Piastri closes up to Norris again towards the end of the race but Norris holds on for win