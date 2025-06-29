Open Extended Reactions

Lando Norris took a crucial victory in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix to cut Oscar Piastri's title advantage to 15 points.

Norris survived a Piastri onslaught in the opening stages to hang on for a win, while Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari.

On the first lap, Max Verstappen was taken out by Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

Relive all the updates from Sunday's race below.

Key points