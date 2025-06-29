        <
        >

          Austrian Grand Prix recap: F1 results, highlights as Lando Norris wins from pole

          • ESPN
          Jun 29, 2025, 11:06 AM

          Lando Norris took a crucial victory in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix to cut Oscar Piastri's title advantage to 15 points.

          Norris survived a Piastri onslaught in the opening stages to hang on for a win, while Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari.

          On the first lap, Max Verstappen was taken out by Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

          Relive all the updates from Sunday's race below.

          Key points

          • After aborted start due to Carlos Sainz's Williams failure, Norris holds onto lead from Leclerc, Piastri takes P2

          • Kimi Antonelli lunges into Turn 3 and takes out Max Verstappen, both out of the race

          • Piastri momentarily overtakes Norris after thrilling battle for the lead, but Brit immediately takes position back

          • Norris extends lead again after first pit-stops

          • Yuki Tsunoda hit with time penalty for Franco Colapinto collision on poor afternoon for Red Bull

          • Piastri closes up to Norris again towards the end of the race but Norris holds on for win