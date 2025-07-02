Open Extended Reactions

As Cadillac prepares to become Formula 1's latest entrant in 2026, a new documentary with Hollywood actor and filmmaker Keanu Reeves will showcase the American team's journey to the grid.

The multi-part series, announced on Wednesday, is a behind-the-scenes look at the inception of the sport's 11th team after they were approved in March, as they assemble cars and appoint staff and drivers for their inaugural race in Melbourne in March 2026.

General Motors outfit Cadillac face a race against time with less than 250 days to design and manufacture its cars from its bases at Silverstone and in the United States, with 400 of the 600 staff required already in place.

The new docuseries follows the success of Reeves' Emmy-award winning 2023 documentary Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story on Disney+, which told the story of how Brawn GP, a team facing financial ruin and bought for £1, won the 2009 Formula 1 world championship against the odds.

Reeves, a keen motorsport fan, will serve as host and executive producer, along with award winning executive director and producer from Brawn Simon Hammerson, and three-time BAFTA-winning executive producer Neil Duncanson.

Reeves said in a statement: "I'm very honored and excited to be a part of telling the remarkable Cadillac Formula 1 Team story and its incredible journey into the world of Formula 1 racing.

"Our goal with the docuseries is to bring audiences into the heart of this journey and showcase what it takes to participate in one of the most exclusive sports arenas in the world."

The series aims to show the unique challenges for General Motors and TWG Motorsports in the formidable task of assembling a comptitive team on an accelerated timeline and a first-hand account of the vision behind establishing an American presence in a sport dominated by European powerhouses.

It also promises to document the American team's journey against the backdrop of F1's growing popularity in the United States and around the world.

The documentary is produced by North One in association with Reeves' production company KR&SH Productions.

Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and the Cadillac F1 Team said: "This is a story of bold ambition and relentless drive. We're honored to work with Keanu, whose passion and knowledge of racing runs deep, and proud to partner with GM on this incredible story.

"We have an opportunity to welcome a new generation of fans to Formula 1 and Keanu's creativity is the perfect spark to ignite that journey."