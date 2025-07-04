Open Extended Reactions

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton raised hopes of more British Grand Prix heroics with the fastest lap in first practice on Friday while 17-year-old Arvid Lindblad looked strong in his debut session for Red Bull.

Hamilton, 40 and on a career low sequence of 13 races without a podium finish but a nine-time home race winner, lapped a sunny Silverstone with a best effort of 1:26.892.

McLaren's Lando Norris, favourite for a first home win on Sunday, was 0.023 seconds slower but ahead of championship-leading teammate Oscar Piastri in third and 0.150 off the pace.

Piastri leads Norris by 15 points with Silverstone marking the season's midpoint.

Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc was fourth with Mercedes George Russell fifth.

It was Hamilton's first time at a grand prix on home soil in Ferrari's red colours. The team have yet to win this season, the only top four outfit yet to do so.

Lindblad, replacing Yuki Tsunoda for the session only, ended up 14th fastest with a time only half a second behind that of teammate and reigning champion Max Verstappen, who was 10th.