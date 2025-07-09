Christian Horner's 20-year Red Bull career - in pictures

Open Extended Reactions

Christian Horner has been sacked by Red Bull after 20 years as team principal. He oversaw eight drivers' championships and six constructors' championships wins at the UK-based team and all 124 of Red Bull's grand prix victories and 287 podium finishes came under his stewardship.

He oversaw dominant Red Bull runs at the start of the 2010s and the current decade and has been in charge of Red Bull since its inception in 2005. His dismissal comes 17 months after misconduct allegations, as well as a decline in Red Bull's form this season.

ESPN takes a look back at his career in F1 in pictures.

Horner gets his start in F1

A fresh-faced Christian Horner becomes Red Bull team principal. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The newest team in F1, Red Bull racing -- born out of their founder Dietrich Mateschitz's acquisition of Jaguar racing -- named Christian Horner as boss in 2005.

The Brit became the youngest team principal in the history of F1 at just 31 years old, a record he still holds today.

First GP win

Horner and Red Bull won their first GP in 2009. PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images

F1 legend Sebastian Vettel's Chinese GP victory in 2009 was Red Bull's first-ever race win.

Mark Webber took second to secure a Red Bull 1-2 and the team's first taste of success under Horner.

The rain-soaked Shanghai victory marked the start of a Red Bull dynasty as they would go on to win 123 more races under Horner, and Vettel would become a four-time world champion.

Double success

Both the drivers' and constructors' championships went to Red Bull in 2010. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

In 2010, Red Bull and Horner cemented themselves as a force to be reckoned with in F1 as they took both the drivers' and constructors' titles.

Vettel started the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi 15 points behind Fernando Alonso at the top of the drivers' standings, but he went on to win the race and ensure both titles were heading to the Milton-Keynes based outfit.

Renault years

Renault chief Cyril Abiteboul (left) and Horner's challenges working together were well documented. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

After hybrid engines were introduced in F1 in 2014, Red Bull began to struggle with their Renault engines not meeting expectations. Horner's clashes with Renault's Abiteboul defined a period where Red Bull took a back seat amid Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton's dominance.

The two racing teams ended their partnership in 2018, with Red Bull switching to Honda engines, a move that coincided with their return to championship contention and eventual dominance with Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen announces himself

Max Verstappen won his first GP with Red Bull in 2016. Peter J Fox/Getty Images

At just 18 years of age, Max Verstappen became the youngest-ever F1 race winner at the 2016 Spanish GP. It was his debut race for Red Bull.

After racing for Torro Rosso at just 17, Horner recognised Verstappen's talent and promoted him to Red Bull after just four races of the 2016 season. The gamble paid off and some. The Dutchman went on to win 65 races, four drivers' championships and contribute to two constructors' championships under Horner.

Misconduct investigation

Horner and his wife Geri at the 2024 Bahrain GP. Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

In February 2024, it emerged that a female Red Bull employee had made serious allegations against Horner of "inappropriate, controlling behaviour." He continued on as team principal while the team oversaw an investigation.

He was cleared of all charges later that season by parent company Red Bull GmbH after an independent investigation. However a day later unverified "sexually suggestive" text messages alleged to have been sent by Horner to the complainant were anonymously leaked to various people in F1, including ESPN journalists.

Amid a media storm, Horner's wife, former Spice girl Geri Horner (née Halliwell), stood by him. An independent investigation cleared him before the following season started.

Horner sacked by Red Bull

Horner was in the paddock at Silverstone for Red Bull at the British GP, he was sacked later in the same week. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

After 20 years in charge, Horner was sacked by Red Bull on July 9. Sources have told ESPN a series of meetings took place over the two weeks before his sacking at the team's home race in Austria and the British Grand Prix.

Red Bull have never known F1 without Christian Horner at the helm. Laurent Mekies, team principal of Racing Bulls, will replace him at Red Bull.