Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko has pledged not to give up on the Formula 1 title fight until it's mathematically impossible for Max Verstappen to win, even after Christian Horner was fired as team principal.

In the first sign of the team's ambitions after ending Horner's 20-year tenure and appointing Laurent Mekies, Marko dismissed suggestions Thursday that the move might mark a shift of focus to 2026.

"Christian and I have worked together very successfully for over 20 years -- both in Formula 1 and in Formula 3000. I would like to sincerely thank Christian for that," Marko said in comments released by the team.

Helmut Marko (right) has paid tribute to Christian Horner after his sacking by Red Bull. Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Horner: The stats behind the boss Christian Horner leaves Red Bull after the sixth-longest tenure as team principal in F1 history, and with plenty of milestones: Milestones No. of Seasons as boss 21 Drivers' titles 8 Constructors' titles 6 Race wins 124 Pole positions 107 Podium finishes 287

"During this time, we were able to celebrate an incredible number of outstanding achievements. We helped developed two World Drivers' Champions and several Grand Prix winners. That has always been -- and still is -- the Red Bull way.

"As for the current sporting situation: there are still twelve races to go, and we will continue to fight for the drivers' championship as long as it's mathematically possible."

The statement comes after Verstappen -- third in the standings, 69 points off the lead -- had seemed pessimistic about his title defense. Marko himself last month told Austrian TV the team might need to "write off" the title if things didn't improve.

There was no mention Thursday of the constructors' standings, where Red Bull is far adrift of McLaren.

Turning around a disappointing season is just one of many urgent demands facing Mekies on his first full day as Red Bull's new team principal.