Oscar Piastri was fastest in the final practice session on Saturday ahead of qualifying. Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Championship leader Oscar Piastri topped the final practice session of the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of his teammate Lando Norris.

Norris was quickest in the first two practice sessions, but Piastri led his McLaren teammate by 0.032 seconds on Saturday, a few hours ahead of qualifying.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished third and fourth respectively with Leclerc four tenths back from Norris.

Kimi Antonelli was fifth for Mercedes and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso sixth.

George Russell took eighth place but Max Verstappen's troubled weekend continued after he finished way down in 12th.

The four-time world champion took aim at the handling of his Red Bull as he ended the session 1.2 sec slower than Piastri. Yuki Tsunoda was 19th of 20 in the other Red Bull.

Qualifying for the 14th round of 24 takes place at 16:00 local time (15:00 BST). Piastri holds a 16-point lead over teammate Norris in the world championship.

Information from PA contributed to this report.