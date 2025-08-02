Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole at the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri. (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- A despondent Lewis Hamilton labeled himself "absolutely useless" after qualifying 12th for the Hungarian Grand Prix and said Ferrari "probably need to change driver."

The seven-time world champion failed to make the cut for the final part of qualifying at the Hungaroring by 0.015 seconds before watching from the sideline as his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc take a shock pole position ahead of the dominant McLaren cars.

As he returned to the pits after the session, Hamilton radioed his team to say, "every time, every time."

Asked by Sky Sports after the session what he was referring to, he said: "It's just me every time."

He added: "I am useless. Absolutely useless."

When it was put to him that Ferrari was working to adapt the car to suit his driving style, Hamilton said: "The team has no problem.

"You can see the car is on pole [with Leclerc].

"They probably need to change driver."

Charles Leclerc took Ferrari's first pole position of the season as Lewis Hamilton finished 12th. Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

The result was Hamilton's third disappointing qualifying session in the past two weeks after he was knocked out in sprint qualifying 1 for the race in Belgium and the first session for grand prix qualifying.

It follows a tough half of a season for Hamilton, who joined Ferrari from Mercedes over the winter but has struggled to jell with the car at the first 13 races.

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying top 10 Charles Leclerc defied most people's expectations... Driver Team Times 1. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.372 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:15.398 3. Lando Norris McLaren 1:15.413 4. George Russell Mercedes 1:15.425 5. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:15.481 6. Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:15.498 7. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 1:15.725 8. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:15.728 9. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:15.821 10. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:15.915

His best results remains a sprint race victory at the Chinese Grand Prix, although he has yet to finish on the podium in a grand prix.

At the Belgian Grand Prix, he made the most of a wet race to recover to seventh place from a pit lane start, but he doubted rain forecast for Sunday would provide a similar opportunity in Hungary.

"I don't think anything can help me right now," he added.