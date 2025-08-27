Hear from Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton after the two Friday practice sessions for the Dutch Grand Prix. (0:52)

Lando Norris edged out Oscar Piastri in final practice for the Dutch Grand Prix as the McLaren title protagonists gear up for a pole position shoot-out.

Norris, who has won three of the last four races to close within nine points of Piastri in the drivers' championship, completed a dominant practice clean sweep after topping both sessions on Friday.

The British driver put himself on top at Zandvoort by a healthy margin of 0.242 seconds in the final run before qualifying.

McLaren have once again been the class of the field on the sport's return from its summer break.

Lando Norris -- last year's pole sitter and race winner -- topped all three practice sessions at the Dutch GP. Simon Galloway/LAT Images

George Russell was the nearest challenger to the papaya pair but staggeringly was almost nine tenths off Norris in his Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari were again well off the pace.

The seven-time world champion was over a second-and-a-half behind Norris in Friday's opening running, where teammate Charles Leclerc admitted the struggling Scuderia were "miles off."

Hamilton, who spun twice on Friday, ended final practice down in 14th - a massive 1.401 seconds adrift of Norris - with Leclerc sixth but almost a second off the pace.

Qualifying for Sunday's race gets under way at 3 p.m local time (2 p.m. BST).