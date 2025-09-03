Open Extended Reactions

Ferrari will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Niki Lauda's first world title by running a retro livery at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

Driving a Ferrari 312 T, Lauda secured the title at Monza with a third-place finish in 1975, while teammate Clay Regazzoni won the race.

The championship success was the first of three for the Austrian, including 1977 and 1984, and brought an end to an 11-year title drought for Ferrari.

To pay tribute to Lauda's first title, Ferrari will wrap its cars in a special livery designed to mimic the look of the 1975 car, while drivers and mechanics will wear retro overalls.

The new look, which includes new uniform, will be shown off by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton this weekend. Ferrari

The car is a tribute to Niki Lauda, who won the title at Monza driving the 312 T in 1975. LAT Images

The 2025 car will be presented in the same shade of red as the 312 T, feature a white engine cover like Lauda's famous car and carry a silver rear wing designed to look like the aluminum one used in 1975.

Meanwhile, the original 312 T driven by Lauda will go on display at Ferrari's museum in Maranello and Jean Alesi will complete demonstration laps at Monza in the 1995 412 T2 - the last Ferrari F1 car to be powered by a V12 engine.

Ferrari arrives at Monza this weekend following a double DNF at the Dutch Grand Prix where Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both crashed out in separate incidents.

To make matters worse, Hamilton carries a five-place grid penalty to Monza for ignoring waved-double yellow flags on his reconnaissance laps ahead of last Sunday's race at Zandvoort.