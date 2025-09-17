Formula 1 moves along to Baku for round 17 -- the eighth race in Azerbaijan's capital city.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri won here last year, but it's Charles Leclerc who is the qualifying king of the castle circuit, with four previous pole positions. However, he has not yet converted it into a race victory.

Plus, can McLaren wrap up the constructors' championship on Sunday?

Here's what's coming up this weekend...

Weather forecast - mixed

Friday is set to be hot and sunny with peak temperatures of 25°C (77°F). Cloud comes in on Saturday and Sunday bringing with it slightly cooler temperatures of 20-21°C (68-69°F).

The wind speed also picks up slightly on Sunday with forecasted speeds of around 18 mph in Baku.

Azerbaijan first joined the F1 calendar in 2016 and has a contract through to 2026. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Charles Leclerc has the most pole positions at Baku (four), but has not converted it into a race win. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Circuit stats and history

Despite street circuits becoming increasingly popular in Formula 1, Baku remains a standout event on the calendar. It is the only F1 track to skirt around a UNESCO world heritage site, with the section around Turns 8, 9 and 10 lined by the walls of the city's charming old town.

When the circuit first joined the calendar in 2016, race organisers tarmacked over cobbled streets with the intention of lifting the temporary asphalt each year, but ultimately decided to leave the track surface in place.

The long pit straight, which includes the high-speed kinks of Turns 18, 19 and 20, sees cars reach speeds in excess of 220 mph and invites overtaking at Turn 1. Races have a tendency to be either utterly chaotic or somewhat routine, but with the walls so close and the speeds so high, a race-defining safety car is only ever one small mistake away.

Circuit: Baku City Circuit; Baku, Azerbaijan

First F1 race: 2016

Laps: 51 laps of 6km.

Lap record: 1:43.009, Charles Leclerc (2019)

Most wins: Sergio Pérez with two (2021, 2023).

Other winners from the current grid:

Lewis Hamilton (2018)

Max Verstappen (2022)

Piastri (2024)

Most poles: Leclerc with four (2021-2024). Hamilton (2017) is the only other pole sitter from the current grid.

What makes it special: While the scenery of the F1 calendar has grown ever more impressive in the past decade, nowhere else in the world do these cars roar past a medieval castle.

Baku's famous castle section boasts the narrowest stretch of tarmac of the season at 7.8 metres, and the circuit's 2.2-kilometre straight is the longest the series will navigate all year.

What the drivers say about it: "Every time you go there it's interesting, because you are a few centimetres every lap from the barrier, so in terms of focus, it's really intense.

"It's not a track where you can go a bit wider on the outside kerb and then maybe you just touch a bit of grass and you have some dust coming out of the tyres. No, if you are just a few centimetres too wide, then you go straight in the wall and that's it." -- Pierre Gasly

Oscar Piastri Dan Mullan/Getty Images

What happened last year?

The race had a dramatic conclusion with Piastri claiming his second career victory to take McLaren ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' championship.

Piastri crossed the line under virtual safety car, which was caused by Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz colliding on the penultimate lap. Pole-sitter Leclerc was forced to settle for second place, with George Russell third.

Who will win?

As has been the case all year, the smart money is on McLaren.

Piastri took a sensational win on the streets of Baku last year, but 2024 form has not always been the best gauge of 2025 performance so far this season.

Instead, we're taking a punt on Verstappen to take back-to-back wins after his sensational victory in Monza. That will depend on the setup direction that Red Bull pursued in Italy working again on the streets of Baku, but if anyone can pull it off it's Verstappen.

McLaren is set to win its first back-to-back constructors' title since 1988-1991, when the team won four in a row. Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

How the championships look

Going into the weekend, 31 points separate the McLaren drivers in the drivers' championship. With eight races remaining there is still time for a change of leader, should that happen.

In third place, Verstappen's Monza win gave him a points boost -- he now trails Lando Norris by 63 points.

The constructors', though, could be wrapped up this weekend with McLaren light years ahead on 617 points (27 podiums, 12 wins) to second-place Ferrari's 280 points (5 podiums, 0 wins).

View the standings

How to watch the GP

For fans in the U.S. only, watch live on ESPN and ESPN+.

In the UK live broadcast coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and BBC Radio 5 Live, with highlights on Channel 4.

For news, analysis and updates, follow the coverage with ESPN's F1 team Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson at Baku and on social media.

Session times below in BST (British Summer Time). Local time is (AZT) Azerbaijan Time (BST+3 hours).

Friday

Free practice one: 09:30-10:30 BST

Free practice two: 13:00-14:00 BST

Saturday

Free practice three: 09:30-10:30 BST

Qualifying: 13:00-14:00 BST

Sunday

Race starts: 12:00 BST (live text commentary build-up from 11:00 BST on ESPN.co.uk/F1).

