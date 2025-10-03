Laurence Edmondson predicts who he thinks will finish second between Ferrari and Mercedes in the Constructors' Championship. (0:44)

Will Ferrari or Mercedes take second place in the Constructors' Championship? (0:44)

Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE - Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is skeptical about the cooling vest drivers are being encouraged to wear at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix due to how itchy it feels to wear.

The governing FIA declared this weekend's race a heat hazard, which mandates drivers running in cars 5kg heavier to fit the cooling system under a new rule.

The vest is optional - if drivers do not wear it, ballast is added to the car to accommodate the weight difference.

"I've never used it but I'll try," Hamilton said on Thursday. "It's quite uncomfortable. It itches a lot so I'm not sure I want to drive with an itchy top on."

Drivers will likely run the vest at some point during Friday practice before making a decision to continue with it for the rest of the weekend.

The FIA rule was implemented in response to the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, where several drivers struggled in the intense humidity. Williams driver Logan Sargeant retired after feeling unwell during the race, while Aston Martin's Lance Stroll collapsed next to his car after climbing out of the cockpit after the finish.

Some drivers had already worn the vests at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this year. Seeing how effective that was has encouraged other drivers to wear it this weekend.

Sauber's Nico Hülkenberg said the condition of Alex Albon after that race changed his mind. "After Jeddah, I was toast after the race," the German said. "It was bloody hot. And I had Alex next to me on the plane, and he ran [the vest], and he was fresh like a spring chicken. So I said, next time I'm going to run that thing."