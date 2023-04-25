The Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher with the most noteworthy numbers this season closed out Monday's 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox and chances are good that most fantasy managers have never heard of the guy. Oh, RHP Felix Bautista remains Baltimore's actual closer, and a top-five option in fantasy leagues, but RHP Yennier Cano finished things up on Monday. Cano, 29 and an unknown journeyman with a career 8.28 ERA in 25 big-league innings (including 2023), has recorded 21 outs this season. Nobody has reached base!

Bautista investors need not worry, of course, because their guy will be the one getting the next save, and most all of them as long as he is healthy and performing well this season. Well, we think that is the case. Bautista already has two wins and five saves in 10 2/3 innings, with 19 strikeouts against three walks. His usage has been heavy, including this past weekend. Cano didn't even make the Orioles this spring. He was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk on April 13. He has three holds and a save in six appearances.