Fantasy baseball's Week 6 provides great bounceback opportunities for a pair of underperforming teams to date. The New York Mets, shut out six times already this season (through May 4), make trips to Cincinnati and Washington, reaping the rewards of the former's hitting-friendly venue as well as facing the latter's thin pitching staff.

Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox, off to their worst start in nearly three-quarters of a century, play four games in Kansas City against the only American League Central team lower than them in the division standings, then three back home against a Houston Astros team that has an injury-riddled rotation.

We're back into the heavy-night-schedule weeks, as fantasy managers have more time on Monday to set lineups: 6:10 p.m. ET kicks off the week's first game. Tuesday and Friday, too, have only night games on their slates.