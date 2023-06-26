Fantasy baseball managers notably love to grumble about their poor luck, such as when one of their hitters provides little statistical excellence while the rest of his team's offense puts on a show. Los Angeles Angels DH/SP Shohei Ohtani -- only the best player in the sport -- is the latest example of this sad scenario, as he offered merely a single, an RBI and a run scored in seven at-bats as his team embarrassed the hometown Colorado Rockies on Saturday night, winning 25-1.

As a team, the Angels had 28 hits and struck out three times. Ohtani, offensive team leader in just about everything (and a league unicorn), had just one of the former and two of the latter. The other Angels hitters enjoyed themselves considerably more, although it is anyone's guess as to exactly how many fantasy managers enjoyed the exploits. I find the Angels, playoff outsiders since 2014, to be such an interesting if tragic story -- and not just because their best player may play elsewhere next season (I can't imagine he'll end up as July trade bait).

Here lies one analyst's thoughts on all of these Angels, who scored 25 runs one day and yet still managed to lose the weekend series to the clueless Rockies. Oh, and by the way, they also made two easily overlooked trades over the weekend.