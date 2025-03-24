Anthony Davis heads to the bench after suffering an apparent groin injury in the third quarter. (0:36)

Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis -- who has been out since Feb. 8 with an adductor strain -- will return Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets, sources told ESPN.

Davis pushed hard in his rehab to make his return late this season even as the Mavericks are in a tight race with the Phoenix Suns for 10th in the West.

The defending Western Conference champions have been decimated by injuries this season, most recently with star guard Kyrie Irving tearing his ACL earlier this month.

Although there were conversations between Davis and the Mavericks about potentially holding him out for the remainder of the season, sources said, Davis was adamant about making a healthy return to action.

Davis has appeared in just one game for the Mavericks since the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers -- a dominant 26-point, 16-rebound, 7-assist performance that ended early in the third quarter.

Davis is averaging 25.7 points and 12.0 rebounds this season; he became just the third player in NBA history to average those numbers before changing teams midseason, according to ESPN Research, joining 1964-65 Wilt Chamberlain and 2016-17 DeMarcus Cousins.