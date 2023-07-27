Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Friday's MLB games
By Todd Zola
After 22 teams enjoyed having Thursday off, everyone is back in action for a full Friday slate, with 15 evening affairs. A pair of interleague tilts bookend the schedule, with the Miami Marlins hosting the Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m. ET and the San Francisco Giants hosting the Boston Red Sox at 10:10 p.m. ET.
Competing teams have already begun fortifying their rosters for the playoff run. The Los Angeles Angels made the biggest splash so far by acquiring starter Lucas Giolito and with reliever Reynaldo Lopez from the Chicago White Sox. Giolito is set to make his Angels debut Friday night in Toronto. Overall, Giolito will incur a bit of a park upgrade for his remaining home games, though taking the hill in the Rogers Centre is always a challenge. The only probable starter on Friday's card rumored to be on the block is the St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery, so there is a chance the southpaw is scratched if a deal is close.
Friday's top streaming option is Braxton Garrett (30.6% rostered in ESPN leagues), who will throw the first pitch of the day when he takes the hill in South Beach. The lefty has struggled in July, mostly with home runs, surrendering five in 18 1/3 innings this month. The spike in long balls masked an outstanding 10 strikeouts with just one walk over thas span. Not only does loanDepot Park suppress power, but the Tigers' home run rate with a lefty on the hill is a tick below average.
Bobby Miller (33.8% rostered) is ranked a couple of spots ahead of Garrett, but a date with the revamped Cincinnati Reds lineup, even in Dodgers Stadium, is riskier. Miller entered the break in a rut and his first start coming out was spotty, but he reverted to early season form in his last outing, posting a quality start against the Texas Rangers, punching out six with no free passes in six stanzas. Small sample alert, but since the break, the Reds have struggled against right-handers, recording the sixth-lowest wOBA and fifth-highest strikeout rate in this short span.
The Giants have also wallowed facing righties since returning from the midseason hiatus, sporting the 13th-worst wOBA and second-highest strikeout rate. On Friday night, Kutter Crawford (2.7%) and the Red Sox pay a rare visit to Oracle Park. Crawford has been inconsistent, but he has a 3.82 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over his last six outings with a palatable 28 punch-outs in those 30 2/3 frames. Coming off a travel day, Crawford won't be extended since the newly revamped and effective bullpen will be refreshed.
The Colorado Rockies host the Oakland Athletics this weekend. One of the advantages of a lesser offense visiting Coors Field is most of the lineup is available, including those hitters in the top portion of the lineup. Often, fantasy managers must settle for hitters in the bottom portion of the lineup to take advantage of the altitude. With lefty Kyle Freeland on the hill, the first four batters in the probable Athletics lineup -- Zack Gelof (3%), Jordan Diaz (0.1%), Brent Rooker (13.3%) and Ramon Laureano (2%) -- all bat right-handed.
Busch Stadium is a nice swerve from Coors Field, with the Cardinals right-handed contingent facing Drew Smyly. Smyly may serve as the primary pitcher, but Dylan Carlson (2.6%), Jordan Walker (37.8%), Tyler O'Neill (17.8%) and Paul DeJong (2.3%) are all in great spots.
Starting pitcher rankings for Friday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.
Randal Grichuk (COL, RF -- 4%) vs. JP Sears
Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 40%) vs. Sears
Brent Rooker (OAK, LF -- 14%) at Kyle Freeland
Ezequiel Tovar (COL, SS -- 10%) vs. Sears
Max Kepler (MIN, RF -- 4%) at Brady Singer
Ramon Laureano (OAK, RF -- 2%) at Freeland
Jurickson Profar (COL, LF -- 9%) vs. Sears
JJ Bleday (OAK, CF -- 1%) at Freeland
Shea Langeliers (OAK, DH -- 4%) at Freeland
Jake Burger (CHW, 3B -- 6%) vs. Peyton Battenfield
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday
Josh Jung (TEX, 3B -- 65%) at Joe Musgrove
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 93%) at Musgrove
Lane Thomas (WSH, LF -- 68%) at Max Scherzer
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 50%) at Cristian Javier
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 92%) at Bobby Miller
Hunter Renfroe (LAA, RF -- 57%) at Kevin Gausman
Nathaniel Lowe (TEX, 1B -- 89%) at Musgrove
Alex Verdugo (BOS, LF -- 88%) at Logan Webb
Spencer Steer (CIN, 3B -- 78%) at Miller
Jose Abreu (HOU, 1B -- 61%) vs. Shane McClanahan