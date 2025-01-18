Open Extended Reactions

Chicago Red Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher has been voted the 2024 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, capping off a year that saw her win an Olympic gold medal and retire from international soccer.

Naeher received 40.8% of the weighted vote, beating out last year's winner, San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma, who received 32.2%.

Votes for U.S. Soccer Female Player were collected from respective national team coaches, national team players who earned a cap in 2024, members of the U.S. Soccer board of directors, U.S. Soccer Athletes' Council, National Women's Soccer League head coaches, and select media members and administrators. Fans also vote for the award, with their votes weighted at 15% of the total.

Naeher, 36, is only the second goalkeeper to win the award since its inception in 1985. Another United States women's national team goalkeeping legend, Hope Solo, won the award in 2009. Abby Wambach won it six times, the most of any player. Mia Hamm won it five times.

After concluding a remarkable international career last year, Alyssa Naeher will continue to play for the Chicago Stars during the 2025 NWSL season. Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The award was one of several Naeher received for her exploits in 2024. She was also voted The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper of the Year for 2024 and was selected for The Best FIFA Best Women's 11. She is the 21st different player to win the U.S. Soccer award.

"This is an incredible honor, to cap off what has been a very special year with this team," Naeher said.

"This team is made up of a special group of players, coaches and staff and all year you could feel that energy and that we had the opportunity to achieve something great. I was inspired all year long by my incredible teammates; the work we put in, the commitment to the team and our goals, and all of their love and support."

Naeher was a vital piece of the USWNT's Olympic triumph, playing every minute of the tournament, and delivering several crucial saves, including a stellar kick-save in overtime of the semifinal against Germany. She allowed just two goals during the Olympics, and with her shutout of Brazil in the gold medal game, she became the first goalkeeper in women's soccer history to keep clean sheets in a World Cup final and an Olympic final.

She ended 2024 with 18 starts, 1,170 minutes played, a 13W-1L-3D record and a 0.50 GAA while allowing just 11 goals.

Naeher announced her retirement last November and finished her career with 115 caps and a record of 89-15-6 (W-L-D). In 2024, she became just the third U.S. goalkeeper to hit 100 caps and

Naeher will continue her professional club career with Chicago during this upcoming NWSL season.