Alyssa Naeher's USWNT, NWSL career: Stats and awards

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher announced her retirement from international soccer in 2024, marking the end to a decade-long career with the USWNT that includes two World Cup titles and two Olympic medals. Since making her first international cap in 2014, Naeher ranks third all-time in goalkeeper appearances, shutouts and wins in USWNT history. In 2024, she was ranked 30th on ESPN's top 50 women's soccer players in the world. Though her international days are over, she'll continue to play for the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL.

Here are her all-time accomplishments and accolades:

International

U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year (2024)

Olympic gold medalist, Paris Games (2024)

CONCACAF W Gold Cup (2024)

CONCACAF W Gold Cup Best XI (2024)

CONCACAF W Gold Cup - Golden Glove (2024)

Olympic bronze medalist, Tokyo Games (2020)

CONCACAF Women's Championship (2018, 2022)

SheBelieves Cup (2016, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)

FIFA Women's World Cup (2015, 2019)

CONCACAF Goalkeeper of the Year (2018)

Tournament of Nations (2018)

FIFA U20 Women's World Cup (2008)

FIFA U20 Women's World Cup - Golden Glove (2008)

Professional

NWSL all-time leader in saves, appearances by a goalkeeper

NWSL Second XI (2016, 2019)

NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year (2014)

NWSL Best XI (2014)

Frauen-Bundesliga champion with Turbine Potsdam (2011-12)

