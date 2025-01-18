How key will Liverpool's late win vs. Brentford be in the title race? (1:52)

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has labelled Liverpool "the best team in the world" and believes they are "huge favourites" to win the Premier League title following their late win over his side.

Substitute Darwin Núñez scored twice in stoppage time to hand Arne Slot's men their first league victory of 2025 after Brentford had defended valiantly for 90 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium.

While Liverpool's form has taken a slight dip since the turn of the year --- with back-to-back draws against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest preceding their clash with Brentford -- Frank was full of praise for Slot's side and has backed them to beat Arsenal to the trophy.

"We just played City and Arsenal and now Liverpool, in a short amount of time," the Brentford boss told the BBC after the game. "For me they're a level above the two teams. They're complete.

"Their work ethic, the way they track back, are good indicators. They're so good all over the pitch. Such a threat going forward. These are really, really good. It's the best team in the Premier League and the world. They're huge favourites to win it [the title]."

Reflecting on his own team's performance on Saturday afternoon, Frank added: "I thought we played a really good game against the best team in the world right now. We did a lot of things right. We defended very well. We gave the opportunities away but not too big.

"We probably lacked the final cutting edge. We had some good chances and opportunities that never became opportunities because of the last pass or touch. Their centre-backs were exceptionally good."