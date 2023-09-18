Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and how to best use the information, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file will be updated with overnight pitching changes and weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Monday's MLB games

By Todd Zola

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Monday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Monday

Prop of the Day

Michael Wacha, Padres,16.5 pitching outs (-125/-105)

PROJECTION

THE BAT X sees Wacha putting up 18.9 pitching outs for this matchup on average, while projecting him to exceed his player prop total 68.9% of the time. THE BAT X believes there is positive value on the OVER with an expected value of $30.00.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE OVER

The fourth-weakest projected lineup on today's slate in terms of overall batting skill belongs to the Rockies.

Petco Park ranks as the No. 25 venue in the league for walks, according to THE BAT X.

As far as temperature and humidity go, the third-most suitable pitching weather on today's schedule is expected for this matchup.

Wacha's fastball velocity over his last three starts (92.2 mph) has been quite a bit faster than than his seasonal rate (91.2 mph).

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE UNDER