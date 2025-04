Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy baseball's Week 3 sees the game settling into more of a mid-season routine. We'll have our first baseball Monday of 2025 without a day game, affording managers the luxury of waiting until up until 6:40 p.m. ET -- the first scheduled pitch of the day -- to set their lineups.

All 30 teams are scheduled for at least six games this week, with four American League teams set to play on all seven days: the Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays (who played their first six games of the season at their temporary home, Steinbrenner Field) will return home after a brief three-game trip to Texas on Tuesday to begin a 13-day, 13-game homestand at the venue, giving us an extended look at the park's style of play.

Through their first six games there, the Rays and their opponents have combined for 38 runs (an average of 6.3 per game), 95 hits (15.8), 23 extra-base hits (3.8) and five home runs (0.8), giving it the look of a slight pitchers' park. That said, as the light-hitting Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates were the Rays' two opponents, there remains every reason to think the park will ultimately play similarly to New York's Yankee Stadium -- quite homer-friendly, but still neutral (to slightly pitcher-friendly) in terms of run scoring.

The Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees and Pirates will play all of Week 3 in northeastern cities, where weather could be more of a factor. All of these teams except for the Yankees are playing at least one intra-divisional series, where it's much easier for teams to reschedule make-up games later in the season. Prepare for the possibility of postponements.

Lineup lock times

Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, April 7 11 6:40 PM 0 Tuesday, April 8 15 4:10 PM 1 Wednesday, April 9 15 12:35 PM 8 Thursday, April 10 6 1:10 PM 5 Friday, April 11 15 6:10 PM 0 Saturday, April 12 15 2:10 PM 8 Sunday, April 13 15 1:35 PM 14

Scheduling quirks for Week 3

Teams With The Most Games This Week: Total, Home And Road Total games Home games Road games Red Sox 7 Diamondbacks 6 Blue Jays 7 Royals 7 Guardians 6 Angels 6 Twins 7 Athletics 6 Brewers 6 Blue Jays 7 Mariners 6 Phillies 6 26 tied with 6 Rays 6 Rangers 6

Starting pitchers for Week 3

Hitting charts for Week 3