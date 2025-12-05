Laurens' weekend preview: Can Real Betis halt Barcelona run?

Open Extended Reactions

Every Friday I will pick the best or most exciting upcoming games that are not to be missed in the world of football. From derbies to top-of-the-table clashes, relegation six-pointers to world-class players facing each other or other interesting tactical battles, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

This week, we take you to Portugal, Italy, Spain, France, Scotland and the U.S. across men's and women's football, with a final, a top-of-the-table clash, a derby and more!

French Première Ligue, Matchday 9

Kick off: Friday, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT

These two clubs have one of the biggest rivalries in France, and for the Paris Saint-Germain men's team this is the biggest domestic game of the season. For the women, they are not there yet due to Marseille still being in a development phase, but the game will still be huge.

PSG are in transition under manager Paulo Cesar and have moved away from big signings to focus on youth development and their academy, building around experienced captain, left back/midfielder Sakina Karchaoui. They have struggled massively in the UEFA Women's Champions League with four defeats from four games, but have won their last five league matches and are only three points behind leaders OL Lyonnes, who inflicted their only loss of the domestic season so far -- 6-1 back in September.

For Marseille, this is probably the biggest game so far in the history of their women's team. They were in the French second division last season and are trying to grow, guided by manager, and France legend, Corinne Diacre. They are currently ninth in the table, four points above the relegation zone, and have just one win in their last four matches, but the emotion and scale of the occasion could bring out the best in them. Of course, they will rely on their best player and top goal scorer Mathilde Bourdieu (four goals in eight games so far) to write a new great chapter in the history books. But it's unlikely they will win.

Prediction: Marseille 1-3 PSG. The Parisiens will be too strong, even in a hostile environment like Marseille. This game arrives a little too early for l'OM against a side who are in good form domestically.

Mourinho's first Lisbon derby for 25 years

Benfica vs. Sporting CP

Liga Portugal, Matchday 13

Kick off: Friday, 3.15 p.m. ET / 8.15 p.m. GMT

It's one of the biggest derbies in European football, and José Mourinho's first Lisbon derby since he returned to Benfica.

Mourinho loves to have bragging rights in his city. But both teams are behind his former side FC Porto in the table -- Sporting are three points adrift; Benfica, six -- which means neither can afford to lose on Friday as Porto will likely beat lowly Vitoria de Guimaraes at home.

This will also be an encounter between two top strikers: Benfica's Vangelis Pavlidis, who has 10 goals and three assists in 12 league games so far, and Sporting's Luis Suárez (not that one) who has nine goals and two assists. Meanwhile, the battle in midfield between Benfica's Richard Ríos (who is back from suspension for this derby) and Sporting captain Kasper Hjulmand will be fascinating given their differing styles of play.

The game will also be a great tactical encounter between two different managers. Mourinho is a legend, full of experience and mind games; Rui Borges is only 44 years old (18 years younger than Mourinho), but has shown some good qualities since he took over in December 2024.

Prediction: Benfica 2-2 Sporting CP. This will be fun! Both teams [yes, even a Mourinho team] will attack and score. Sporting have energy to burn, but Benfica have the home advantage.

Lamine Yamal will be key for Barcelona, as always. Joan Gosa/Xinhua via Getty Images

Can Betis halt Barcelona run?

Real Betis vs. Barcelona

Spanish LaLiga, Matchday 15

Kick off: Saturday, 12.30 p.m. ET / 5.30 p.m. GMT

Four days after facing Atlético Madrid in a huge game, there is another potential tricky one for Barcelona away against Real Betis on Saturday. The LaLiga champions go into it one point clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table after they beat Diego Simeone's Atlético side 3-1 in midweek, a result that has given them tons of confidence.

Despite losing 3-0 to Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League last week, Barcelona's league form has been great and they've managed five wins in a row since their 2-1 Clasico loss to Madrid at the Bernabéu. Raphinha and Pedri are both back from injury and will bring more magic to support star winger Lamine Yamal who looks pain free and is playing well.

There are some big worries defensively, with Hansi Flick's high line, and they might struggle against such a fluid Betis attack, but their attack is so flamboyant that they will fancy themselves to outscore the opposition.

What a game this is for Betis though. Manager Manuel Pellegrini and his players are having a great season. They are fifth in the table; Manchester United loanee Antony, whose form was one of the best stories of last season, is even better than he was then; Cucho Hernández has had a big impact since arriving in the summer; and things will get even better once midfielder Isco is back from injury soon.

Betis, who won the derby over Sevilla 2-0 last weekend, have drawn too many games this season (six, as many as their wins, with two defeats), which explains why they are 13 points behind Barcelona (with a game in hand). But this will count for nothing on Saturday.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-2 Barcelona. Betis have the pace and talent up front to cause the leaders all sorts of problems and it should be very exciting. Can defender Valentín Gómez cope with Yamal though?

Messi vs. Müller in a final again

Inter Miami CF vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

MLS Cup

Kick off: Saturday 2.30 p.m. ET / 7.30 p.m. GMT

You might not remember much from the 2014 World Cup final, depending on your age. But Lionel Messi and Thomas Müller faced each other for Argentina and Germany over a decade ago in Brazil, as Müller came out on top. The MLS Cup final is obviously not the World Cup final, but it is the first time the two legends of the game will compete directly again for another trophy. And it should be a great final, full of goals.

Miami has the home advantage of sorts, as the final will be played at the Chase Stadium, and is of course led by the unstoppable Messi. MLS is definitely too easy for him, even at 38, and the side has been on fire in the playoffs with four huge wins: 3-1 and 4-0 vs. Nashville; 4-0 vs. Cincinnati away; 5-1 vs. NYCFC!

Vancouver qualified on penalties against LAFC in the Conference final after an absolute crazy game, and 36-year-old Müller has been amazing since he arrived at the club, with eight goals and three assists in 10 starts in just 868 minutes played! Vancouver finished second in the West behind San Diego and fifth in the Supporters Shield, just two points behind Miami in third. However, Vancouver has beaten Miami twice already this season -- including in the Concacaf Champions Cup, and a 3-1 win at Chase Stadium.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-2 Vancouver. Messi will add another trophy to his long list as his Inter Miami side is flying right now. Watch out for in-form winger Tadeo Allende, as the Vancouver defense won't be able to stop him.

Celtic out to break Hearts

Celtic vs. Hearts

Scottish Premiership, Matchday 15

Kick off: Sunday, 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

Let's be honest: after years of domination from Celtic and Rangers, none of us saw this coming in the Scottish Premiership. After 15 league games, Hearts are top of the table in Scotland, just ahead of second-placed Celtic on goal difference. Nine points clear of the chasing pack, these two have been the best teams in the league by far -- something we expect from Celtic, but clearly not from the Edinburgh side, who finished seventh last season before topping their relegation group in postseason.

It's all credit to Hearts manager Derek McInnes, who has done an amazing job after arriving mid-season last year, and Portuguese summer signing Cláudio Braga has been incredible (six goals and one assist already). But their form has been patchy in recent weeks as they have had two draws from their last three games.

Meanwhile, Celtic went on a great run under interim boss Martin O'Neill and now Wilfried Nancy has taken over permanently they will be keen to keep up the momentum. It is a big job for the former Columbus Crew head coach, who found so much success in Major League Soccer and won an MLS Cup in 2023 and Leagues Cup in 2024, but he has all the tools to succeed. His intense and vertical brand of football should excite the Celtic fans.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Hearts. Hearts have been a great story so far, but think Nancy will have an immediate impact and, after this win, Celtic will take the momentum into the rest of their season.

Napoli's chance to hurt Juve

Napoli vs. Juventus

Serie A, Matchday 14

Kick off: Sunday, 2.45 p.m. ET / 7.45 p.m. GMT

Napoli's Antonio Conte has a chance to hurt his old side. Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

It's all about the managers. Antonio Conte lifted three Scudetti with Juve (2012, 2013, 2014) and now manages Napoli, where he won the title last season. Meanwhile, Luciano Spalletti made the Napoli champions of Italy again in 2022-23 (some 33 years after Diego Maradona had guided them to their previous title on the pitch), and is now in charge of Juve. How times have changed for both.

It's also the second huge Serie A game in a row for Napoli after their 1-0 win at Roma last weekend; a game in which they showed their solidity defensively and where Conte showed again what a great tactician he can be. Not only did he match Roma's system and man-to-man marking, but playing star midfielder Scott McTominay in a deeper role and Brazilian winger David Neres (who scored the winning goal) in an "inside No. 10" position had a huge impact on the outcome.

It will be a different kind of challenge on Sunday. Napoli are very much in the title race and are only behind leaders AC Milan on goal difference, but Juventus are seventh and five points behind their hosts. Spalletti took over from Igor Tudor five weeks ago and is slowly putting his stamp on the team, following a disappointing run of results under the former manager. His 3-4-2-1 formation is not surprising given its success when he was at Napoli and though playing defensive midfielder Teun Koopmeiners at center back is a bit more unusual, the Netherlands international has been great.

Juve striker Dusan Vlahovic, clearly the No. 1 choice at center forward, got injured last weekend and will miss three months of action. This means the club will have to rely even more on their Turkish prodigy Kenan Yildiz, still only 20, but already one of the best players in Italy.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Juventus. It could be close, but I think there will be a few goals. Napoli are still unbeaten in Serie A so far this season, and that won't change on Sunday.