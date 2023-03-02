Durability matters. It is disappointing that nobody will get to enjoy the magnificence of Charlotte Hornets PG LaMelo Ball and Los Angeles Lakers PG/SF/PF LeBron James on the court this week or perhaps the rest of the 2022-23 weeks -- and we can debate whether they belong in the same sentence when it comes to their own levels of durability -- but they are badly injured. Sad emoji.

We talk about great players and their collective road to physical recovery seemingly all the time, but today let us focus on the minutes leaders because there are great stories there, too.

For example, nobody has played more minutes this season than Minnesota Timberwolves SG/SF Anthony Edwards. The No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft was a good player in his first two NBA seasons but now, in Year 3, averaging more than 36 MPG, he is a fantastic player, at least statistically, top 10 on the ESPN Player Rater and in points formats.