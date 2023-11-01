Open Extended Reactions

Whatever one may think of the way future Hall of Fame PG/SG James Harden successfully engineered his controversial exit from the Philadelphia 76ers to the LA Clippers via this week's trade, Harden averaged a glorious 48.9 ESPN fantasy points per game last season. That is fantastic.

Only 12 players averaged more per game, and that list includes the best players in the sport. Harden didn't just lead the league in assists per game at 10.7. He scored, rebounded, hit 3-pointers and myriad free throws at the highest level. He was a winning fantasy basketball player for sure.

Harden will surely remain a winning fantasy basketball player with the Clippers, even with other excellent players, each likely to end up in the Hall of Fame as well, at his side. In fact, Harden may improve his stats from last season.