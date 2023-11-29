Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Pistons PG/SG Cade Cunningham was the first selection in the 2021 NBA draft, and it was clear early on this was a future fantasy star.

To be clear, Cunningham is a star. He averages 22.2 PPG, 7.1 APG and 32.8 fantasy points, and while his shooting is a tad suspect and the turnovers are way out of control, it certainly makes sense why fantasy managers in ESPN standard leagues made him a top-50 pick.

Cunningham is a building block player.

Then again, when I watched the Pistons on Monday night as they found a way to lose their 14th-consecutive game, this time against the equally terrible Washington Wizards, Cunningham wasn't the one who stood out, despite scoring a team-best 26 points.