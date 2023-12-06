Open Extended Reactions

The surprising Minnesota Timberwolves entered Tuesday with the NBA's best record at 15-4, and as the narrative goes, a big reason for the team's success is the happy, statistically rejuvenated PF/C Karl-Anthony Towns.

After all, a strained calf muscle forced Towns to miss four months of games last season, with the acquisition of C Rudy Gobert likely explaining some of his modest drop in production, notably in points, rebounds and blocks. Fantasy basketball managers certainly noticed.

These days, everyone seems to love Towns, as he not only came at quite a draft-day fantasy discount from his earlier, top-10 prime, but he appears firmly back to rocking among the top fantasy options, averaging a cool 40.1 ESPN fantasy points per game.