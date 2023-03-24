Now that the fantasy basketball playoffs are here, there's never a more important time to pay attention to which direction players are trending.

Here are five guys currently exceeding expectations and five others who are struggling as the season winds down.

Risers

Brook Lopez, C, Milwaukee Bucks: Bro-Lo cooled off on Wednesday when he had just 11 points, two rebounds and two blocks due to foul trouble but has otherwise been a rock star in March. He's been a Top 5 fantasy player over the past two weeks and has averaged 20.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 2.9 blocks and 2.1 3-pointers while shooting 58% from the floor and 80% from the line in March. Chances are he's helped to carry fantasy teams down the stretch and he'll look to keep it going against the Jazz on Friday night. The Bucks finish up 4-4 on games played over the final two weeks as he looks to finish up the season on a high note.

Caris LeVert, SG/SF, Cleveland Cavaliers: LeVert has stepped up his game recently and has been a Top 10 fantasy player over the last two weeks. He's averaged 18.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 3.2 3-pointers over his last six games but, unfortunately, the Cavs only play three games in each of the final two weeks.

Wendell Carter Jr., PF/C, Orlando Magic: WCJ has scored in double figures in all eight of his March games, has double-doubled in five of those and is averaging 18.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.0 3-pointers in March. He's hit 56% of his shots and nearly 83% of his free throws this month and the Magic finish up with three games next week and four games in the final week of the season. He's been a Top 12 fantasy player over the last two weeks.

Mike Conley, PG, Minnesota Timberwolves: Conley, who was recently on the fallers list, has turned it around, returning Top 10 value over the last week by averaging 19.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.3 3-pointers over his last four games. Maybe he's ready to finish out the season in a big way as the Wolves play four games next week and three in the final stanza.

Trendon Watford, PF, Portland Trail Blazers: Watford, who is rostered in just 3.5% of ESPN leagues, has scored in double figures in seven straight games and has been filling in for injured Jerami Grant over the last four. He's averaged 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.7 3-pointers over his last seven games. He also had two blocks on Wednesday and the Blazers still have two games left this week (Friday and Sunday). He's been a Top 30 player over the last two weeks and the Blazers play four games in each of the last two weeks. Given that they're all but out of the playoff hunt, Watford should finish up strong over his final 10 games. Especially if the Blazers decide to simply shut Grant down with nothing left to play for.

Fallers

Scottie Barnes, PF/SF, Toronto Raptors: Barnes hasn't played since March 19 due to a wrist injury and is questionable for Friday's game. Maybe he'll come back and finish up strong but between the missed games and some shaky play, has been just a 10th-round player over the past two weeks. The Raptors play three games next week and four in the final week of the season.

Kevin Huerter, SG, Sacramento Kings: Huerter is dealing with a knee injury that's cost him a couple games and he's questionable for Friday night. Huerter had a big 28-point game on March 13 but has otherwise been marginal, at best, in addition to missing games. He's been just a 12th-round player over the last two weeks. The good news is that Kings play four times in each of the last two weeks so he could easily turn it around. Grab him if he was dropped in your league.

Jrue Holiday, PG/SG, Milwaukee Bucks: Holiday hasn't scored more than 19 points in any of his last eight games and had just seven points and eight assists in Wednesday's blowout win over the Spurs. He's been a 12th-round player over the last two weeks but the good news is the Bucks finish up the season with four games in each of the final two weeks. I'm thinking he's going to bounce back and finish the season on a high note for the Bucks.

Immanuel Quickley, PG, New York Knicks: Quickley has cooled off and bottomed out with a five-point game against the Heat on Wednesday, when he hit just 1-of-8 shots in 19 minutes. He's hit just 10-of-33 shots over his last three games (30%) and has been a 13th-round fantasy player over the last two weeks. He has a chance to finish the season on a high note with the Knicks finishing up with a 4-3 schedule but as long as Jalen Brunson is healthy, Quickley won't be quite as fun to roster as he is when Brunson is out.

Jerami Grant, PF/SF, Portland Trail Blazers: As Watford has excelled, Grant has taken a hit, returning just 13th-round fantasy value over the last two weeks. He's also been hurt, suffering a quad injury that has cost him four straight games. He was rolling before the injury but with the Blazers almost officially out of the playoff race, Grant's season could be over. They do play four times in each of the final two weeks but I'm guessing it will be more of the Watford show to close out the season.