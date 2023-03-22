The fantasy basketball playoffs are in full swing and every roster decision matters more than ever. For fantasy managers, this is crunch time.

So which players on the waiver wire can provide a huge boost for the rest of the week?

Here are the players that our experts -- André Snellings, Eric Karabell, Eric Moody, Jim McCormick and Steve Alexander -- have their sights on.

McCormick

The Hawks and Nets can be considered the weekend waiver warriors; they are the only NBA teams that play both Saturday and Sunday. This adds value to the likes of Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu and De'Andre Hunter, while Brooklyn's Cameron Johnson has been productive since the shift from the Suns.

Earlier in the week we can target Jalen Williams from the Thunder given plus matchups with the Los Angeles teams and the Trail Blazers. There's also reason to roster Xavier Tillman and Santi Aldama ahead of arguably the best remaining schedule of the week; Memphis plays Houston twice and Atlanta to conclude the week.

Snellings

Talen Horton-Tucker (available in 85.6% of leagues) should be on your radar based on how he's played of late, but he also has an advantageous schedule with three games in the next four days. THT has put up 19.8 PPG, 6.5 APG, 5.7 RPG and 1.2 3PG in 28.7 MPG in his last six outings. In addition to a busy short-term schedule, two of the Jazz's next three opponents, the Kings and the Trail Blazers, both rank among the bottom six in the NBA in terms of points allowed to opposing shooting guards.

Alexander

Here are my Top 5 potential free agents from teams who play Wednesday, Friday and Sunday (no back-to-back) the rest of the week:

Austin Reaves, Lakers -- He went off for 35 points, six rebounds, six assists on Sunday.

Zach Collins, Spurs -- He has averaged 19 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.3 blocks and 2.3 3-pointers in March.

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors -- He has averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 3-pointers in March.

Santi Aldama, Grizzlies -- He erupted for 22 points, 14 rebounds and two triples on Monday. Hopefully, it wasn't a fluke against the defenseless Mavericks.

Corey Kispert, Wizards -- Has scored in double figures in nine of 10 March games and has averaged 16.5 points during his past four games.

Karabell

Tyus Jones continues to produce excellent numbers as the starting point guard for Memphis but, alas, he will head back to a reserve role when Ja Morant returns to the lineup. That may be this week, but even if it is, the Grizzlies play the Rockets twice this week, each at home. The Rockets do not defend well. They allow myriad points. Jones can help fantasy managers even off the bench. Big men Tillman and Aldama are also worth a look.

Moody

As noted above, Reaves and Tillman are two to consider. Reaves is only rostered in 13.3% of ESPN leagues and is thriving as the Lakers' sixth man. Two of his last three games have seen him score 40 or more fantasy points. Tillman has benefited from Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke's absences. He's scored 30 or more fantasy points in four of his last seven games. Tillman is only rostered in 11.6% of ESPN leagues. This week, the Lakers play three games and the Grizzlies play four.