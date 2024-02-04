Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Sunday's games

If you like scoring, Saturday featured a ton of it, as five players crossed the 40-point plateau on a light, six-game night. Stephen Curry continued the trend of opposing players feasting against the Hawks, racking up a season-high 60 points in Atlanta on 22-of-38 shooting just over a week after Luka Doncic dropped 73 points in State Farm Arena. Curry hit 10 3-pointers, but the Hawks had the last laugh, winning the game, 141-134 in overtime. Trae Young continued his All-Star-snub-fueled scoring spree with 35 points, six assists and seven 3-pointers. If you're not playing superstars against the Hawks, you're doing it wrong. Jonathan Kuminga fouled out with 16 points, breaking his streak of eight straight games with at least 20 points, and the Hawks have now somehow won four straight games.

Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show in Dallas, as the Bucks got a much-needed 129-117 road win behind 48 points, six rebounds and 10 assists from Giannis. Meanwhile, Luka's line was equally impressive (40 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists) in the loss. Giannis hit 20 of his 28 shots, Luka hit 13-of-26 and Damian Lillard also caught fire, hitting 10-of-11 shots on his way to 30 points and eight dimes. The Bucks had lost three of their previous four games, so this was an important win for them.

Cam Thomas was feeling it against the Joel Embiid-less Sixers and he hit 14-of-26 shots, including five triples, for a season-high 40 points that helped the Nets get a 136-121 road win vs. Philly. Thomas is feasting for the Nets, with at least 25 points in each of his past five games, while Ben Simmons graced us with his presence and a stat line of zero points, nine rebounds and five assists in 14 minutes against his former team. I'm still not messing with Simmons.

De'Aaron Fox joined the 40-point club by hitting 13-of-24 shots and five 3-pointers on his way to 41 points and five steals as the Kings were able to beat the Bulls 123-115 in Chicago. Other stars of the night included Jalen Brunson (36 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists), Donovan Mitchell (31 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists), Donte DiVincenzo (26 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 3-pointers) and Victor Wembanyama (19 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 2 3-pointers).

Sunday's slate is packed with nine games that will decide most fantasy matchups this week. We've got the LA Clippers at Miami on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, and Phoenix-Washington and Portland-Denver are also on national TV tonight. Saturday featured a lot of injury news, with Zach LaVine ruled out for the rest of the season due to foot surgery, and Embiid diagnosed with a meniscal flap tear that will keep him out indefinitely while the Sixers figure out a treatment plan, which could involve surgery. Lastly, Jaren Jackson Jr. won't play today against the Celtics due to right hip soreness, clearing the way for other Grizzlies to thrive.

Sunday's Stream Team

This segment nominates key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Santi Aldama, PF/C, Memphis Grizzlies (6.7% rostered in ESPN leagues)

With Jackson Jr. out with his hip injury, Aldama should feast against the Magic after struggling for just two points on 1-of-8 shooting against the Warriors on Friday. Prior to that dud, Aldama had scored in double figures in five straight games while also racking up solid rebounds, steals and 3-pointers along the way. The Magic are one of the better teams in the league at stopping opposing power forwards, but are middle-of-the-pack against centers. Aldama should bounce back, while GG Jackson (1.5%) could also make for a sneaky fantasy play in this one.

Vince Williams Jr. SG/SF, Grizzlies (25.8%)

While the Magic also play solid defense against opposing wings, someone is going to have to score for Memphis with JJJ out, and Williams has been a blast to roster in fantasy for more than a month now. He's scored in double figures in 10 straight games and has averaged 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 triples in his two February games. It's "pick a Grizzly, any Grizzly" season right now and Jacob Gilyard, David Roddy and Luke Kennard are all worth a look tonight, assuming Kennard's able to play through his lingering knee issue. Williams is dealing with wrist soreness, so make sure he's good to go before deploying him.

Cam Whitmore, SF, Houston Rockets (7.7%)

Whitmore caught fire on Friday with a season-high 25 points, six rebounds, two steals and three 3-pointers on 10-of-17 shooting against the Raptors. He has quietly scored in double digits in six straight games and has been a quality replacement for the injured Tari Eason. He doesn't typically rack up a lot of steals or blocks, but has managed to come up with three swipes over his past two games. And the Jazz give up the second-most fantasy points to opposing small forwards in the league this season.

Scoot Henderson, PG, Portland Trail Blazers (50.3%)

Henderson gets a rematch against the Nuggets in Denver after he torched them for 30 points, five rebounds, two assists and three 3-pointers on Friday night. He's coming off the bench and even with Malcolm Brogdon and Anfernee Simons playing well, Henderson is also feeling it right now, scoring at least 15 points in three straight games. Part of the key to his success has been his ability to get to the line and knock down free throws, as he's hit 22-of-23 freebies over that stretch.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

3 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

BPI Projection: Magic in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Magic: None reported

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, (GTD - Knee); Mike Muscala, (OUT - Concussion); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Ankle)

Magic projections:

Pistons projections:

3:30 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

BPI Projection: Suns in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Suns: Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly, (GTD - Back); Tyus Jones, (GTD - Ankle); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Hip); Kyle Kuzma, (OUT - Shoulder); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Back)

Suns projections:

Wizards projections:

6 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); John Konchar, (GTD - Calf); Vince Williams Jr., (GTD - Wrist); Xavier Tillman, (GTD - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Ankle); Jaren Jackson Jr., (OUT - Hip); Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Hand); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle)

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Back); Luke Kornet, (GTD - Hamstring)

Grizzlies projections:

Celtics projections:

6 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

BPI Projection: Pacers in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, (GTD - Toe); Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back); Myles Turner, (GTD - Ankle); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hamstring)

Hornets: Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Hip); Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Calf); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Pacers projections:

Hornets projections:

6 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

BPI Projection: Clippers in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Ivica Zubac, (GTD - Calf); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)

Heat: Jamal Cain, (GTD - Illness); Duncan Robinson, (OUT - Concussion); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Clippers projections:

Heat projections:

7 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert, (GTD - Ankle); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Rockets projections:

Timberwolves projections:

7 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

BPI Projection: Thunder in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: RJ Barrett, (GTD - Knee); Jontay Porter, (OUT - Back)

Thunder: Tre Mann, (GTD - Personal); Isaiah Joe, (OUT - Chest); Jalen Williams, (OUT - Ankle)

Raptors projections:

Thunder projections:

8 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

BPI Projection: Jazz in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Andre Jackson Jr., (GTD - Wrist); Brook Lopez, (GTD - Personal)

Jazz: None reported

Bucks projections:

Jazz projections:

8:30 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Jerami Grant, (GTD - Back); Shaedon Sharpe, (GTD - Abdomen); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (GTD - Finger); Peyton Watson, (GTD - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers projections:

Nuggets projections:

*NBA fantasy projections are generated by ESPN Analytics by combining historical player and team data as well as specific game factors ESPN to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.