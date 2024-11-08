Fantasy picks and betting tips for Friday's NBA slate

Open Extended Reactions

The "odd" weekdays have been the busy days for NBA action this week. After totaling 26 games on Monday and Wednesday compared to only three on Tuesday and Thursday, the league finishes off the work week with a jam-packed 13-game slate Friday. As such, there are some really fun matchups to watch as an NBA fan.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, the league's lone remaining undefeated team, face off with the surprising Golden State Warriors, who sit at 7-1 and are fresh off a victory over the defending champion Boston Celtics in their previous outing.

We get a clash of Western Conference powers as the top-seeded Phoenix Suns take on the defending conference champion Dallas Mavericks, pitting former teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving against each other.

There's also a rematch of the 2023 NBA Finals, with the Denver Nuggets, fresh off their win that knocked the Oklahoma City Thunder from the ranks of the unbeaten, matching up again with the scrappy Miami Heat.

And that's only three of the 13 games, with great matchups and spotlight player action all over the board.

As always, in the midst of all of this fun, let's dig deeper into the matchups to identify some fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest.

Friday's fantasy players to stream into your lineup

Alexandre Sarr, Washington Wizards (available in 65.9% of ESPN leagues): Sarr notched his first career double-double in his previous game and has been playing excellent defense all season. Sarr has at least two blocked shots in every game of his NBA career and is on a three-game streak of scoring double figures with at least five rebounds and three blocked shots.

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans (83.8% available): Alvarado is carrying a heavier load for the Pelicans with starting guards Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum sidelined. Alvarado has started the past five games, averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 3-pointers and 1.4 steals during that stretch.

Scotty Pippen Jr., Memphis Grizzlies (61.1%): Pippen has a big opportunity Friday with the entire Grizzlies starting perimeter unit out. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart are all sidelined, leaving Pippen as the primary offensive creator for the team. Pippen already has three games with points-assists double-doubles this season, and he has also scored at least 12 points in four straight and five of his last six games overall.

Dre's bets for Friday

Cade Cunningham to record a double-double (-105)

Cunningham has recorded triple-doubles in back-to-back games, averaging 18.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists against the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers. Interestingly, both of those teams have been solid against opposing point guards this season, ranking 11th and 12th, respectively, in fantasy points allowed to the position.

The Hawks, on the other hand, rank 21st in fantasy points allowed, with Trae Young's defensive shortcomings on display. In particular, the Hawks rank 26th with 7.7 rebounds allowed to the position. Even if Atlanta tasks Dyson Daniels with defending Cunningham, the Detroit Pistons guard has the size to crash the glass and, of late, he has been doing a great job of breaking down opponents and creating looks for teammates. This bet has multiple ways to potentially hit, and as a bonus, look at Cunningham to record a triple-double is +900.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 35.5 points + rebounds (-115)

Towns has two ways to surpass this line, and has been very aggressive as both a scorer and rebounder of late with averages of 29.0 points and 14.8 rebounds in his past four games. He has surpassed 35.5 total P+R three times in those four games, twice with at least 34 points and twice with at least 16 rebounds. On Friday, he faces a Bucks team with an older frontline that could be a bit fatigued on the second half of a back-to-back.

Derrick White OVER 3.5 3-pointers made (-180)

There isn't a lot of juice on this one, but White has so consistently surpassed this line that there is still value here. White has made at least four 3-pointers in four of his last five games and six of his nine games on the season. With Jaylen Brown out, White has stepped up as the second scoring option to Jayson Tatum. In those past three games, White has averaged 21.7 points and 5.0 3-pointers, with at least four treys in all three outings. Bonus bets: White over 4.5 3-pointers (+125), White over 19.5 points (-150).

Cavaliers-Warriors UNDER 231.5 total points (-115)

The line is set fairly high at 231.5 points, which makes sense if you look only at the two offenses. The Cavaliers (123.2 PPG) and Warriors (121.1 PPG) rank first and third, respectively, in the NBA in points scored this season. But they also both rank in the top 10 in fewest points allowed (Warriors 105.3 PPG allowed, second; Cavaliers 110.6 PPG allowed, T-10).

And in a very similar matchup earlier this week, with the Warriors facing the Celtics (second in points scored, T-10 in points allowed) the total came in at 230, just under the line. That's what I'm expecting Friday, as well. The Cavaliers and their opponents have gone over 231.5 points in only two of their past six games, and, similarly, the Warriors and their opponents have only gone over in two of their past seven games. Per BPI, the total is expected to come in just under the line, at 230.8 expected points.

Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 total 3-pointers made (-125)

Edwards leads the NBA with 5.1 3-pointers per game and has been ultraconsistent at both taking and making high-volume 3s all season and has made at least four 3s in seven of eight games thus far. In the one he didn't, he made three. Anecdotally, Edwards also has a tendency to start off games with a barrage of 3-point attempts, which is good in a game like this one with blowout potential.