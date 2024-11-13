Fantasy basketball: Who steps up while Chet, KD, Zion and other stars are injured

Open Extended Reactions

It feels like we've gone through an injury-fest every fantasy season for the last 10 years, but the names of players going down this season have been massive, leaving fantasy managers frustrated and scratching their heads in the wake of injuries.

Here is a rundown of the latest injured stars and some advice on who might be worth a look on your waiver wire in their absences.

Chet Holmgren, C, Oklahoma City Thunder: Holmgren landed on his right hip Sunday and suffered a fracture that will keep him out for 8 to 10 weeks. This is a huge blow for his managers and they'll just have to stash him on the IL until further notice. The Thunder will likely go with small lineups, and Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins could be the guys picking up most of his slack. We may not see Holmgren again until February.

Durant, who was having a Top 10 fantasy season, suffered a left calf strain on Friday and will be reevaluated in two weeks. It's another devastating fantasy blow and Royce O'Neale is the best bet for the player who will fill in the gaps while KD is out. O'Neale played 28 minutes on Sunday and had eight points, nine rebounds, two dimes, a steal, a block and two 3-pointers. But it could have been so much better, as he hit just 3-of-14 shots, which was a fluke. He's shooting better than 47% from the floor this season.

Zion Williamson, PF, New Orleans Pelicans: WIlliamson is dealing with a left hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in four to six weeks. CJ McCollum is out for at least another week with a right adductor strain, Dejounte Murray is out at least another two to three weeks with a left hand injury, and Herbert Jones is currently sidelined with a right shoulder injury. Breaking news hit on Tuesday afternoon that Jose Alvarado will miss six weeks due to a hamstring injury. Brandon Boston Jr. is now as must-roster as they come. Yves Missi and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will be a stop gap for the loss of Williamson, but might be shaky fantasy options. In a bit of good news, Trey Murphy III is back for the Pelicans and played well on Monday night.

Trae Young, PG, Atlanta Hawks: Young is dealing with Achilles tendinitis and was ruled out very early for Tuesday's game. This could be a day-to-day injury, but Achilles injuries are serious business. Dyson Daniels, who has been a steals machine, should be even better on nights when Young is in street clothes. And it wouldn't be surprising to see Keaton Wallace, the backup point guard, and rookie Zaccharie Risacher and Jalen Johnson get additional touches, as well.

Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG, Philadelphia 76ers: Maxey is dealing with a right hamstring injury and will miss a couple weeks. Kyle Lowry has been filling in during Maxey's absence and while he's a far cry from matching Maxey's production, he's at least worth a short-term look. Paul George will have to step up his game without Maxey and the return of Joel Embiid should also help the Sixers, as well.

Ja Morant, PG, Memphis Grizzlies: Morant has a hip subluxation and a pelvic muscle strain and is considered week-to-week going forward. Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart are also week-to-week with injuries, making Scotty Pippen Jr. a 'must-roster.' In addition to Pippen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama should also get a boost, while Jaylen Wells should continue to play well for the Grizzlies for the time being. Wells had scored in double figures in five of his last six games.

Paolo Banchero, SF/PF, Orlando Magic: Banchero was off to a fantastic start before going down with a torn right oblique and will be reevaluated in four to six weeks. There's no clear fantasy winner here, but Goga Bitadze has looked good early, while Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac and Anthony Black are all candidates to step up in his absence. Moritz Wagner and Tristan da Silva should also see more opportunities with Banchero sidelined.

Scottie Barnes, SG/SF/PF, Toronto Raptors: An orbital fracture suffered on Oct. 30 will keep Barnes out for another week or two and he, thankfully, doesn't need surgery. It's possible he could be back as soon as next week, while Ochai Agbaji appears to be the biggest beneficiary in his absence. Chris Boucher should also continue to excel in his absence, while Jonathan Mogbo is worth keeping a close eye on in deep leagues in case he gets it going.

Jimmy Butler, SG/SF/PF, Miami Heat: Butler injured his right ankle on Friday and then missed Sunday's and Tuesday's games. Once he gets hurt it tends to take him some time to return, but he's considered day-to-day for now. Haywood Highsmith should be a reasonable fantasy option on nights when Butler is out, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. could blossom as long as Butler is in street clothes. Nikola Jovic and Duncan Robinson could also see a short-term boost.

Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Charlotte Hornets: Bridges went down with hyperextended right knee last week, missed Friday and Tuesday's games, but may not miss as much time as originally feared. He's off to a slow start and Brandon Miller has stepped up in his absence, while Tre Mann should also get a boost for as long as he's out. Cody Martin and Grant Williams are also worth keeping an eye on while Bridges is out, as it may take several players to help fill the void in Charlotte.