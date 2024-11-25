Fantasy picks and betting tips for Monday's NBA slate

Open Extended Reactions

NBA action continues Monday with nine games, putting 18 of the 30 teams on the court. With no games scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, this will be a uniquely split week of action.

After fairly routine nine-game and five-game slates Monday and Tuesday, the NBA has 14 games scheduled Wednesday and none on Thursday. All told, the four "odd" days this week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) will host 44 games, while the three "even" days (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) will host only 10.

Since Monday is one of the action-packed days, it looms as a big opportunity for both fantasy hoops and betting aficionados to get their weeks off to a big start.

Per ESPN BET, there are three games with points totals over 232 where big numbers are expected: the Dallas Mavericks at the Atlanta Hawks (237.5 points), the Portland Trail Blazers at the Memphis Grizzlies (232.5) and the New York Knicks at the Denver Nuggets (232.5).

As always, let's take a closer look at these and the other matchups to find some fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest in tonight's slate.

Monday's fantasy players to stream into your lineup

Andrew Wiggins, SF, Golden State Warriors (available in 45.4% of ESPN leagues)

Wiggins is rostered in just over half of ESPN leagues, but he has been playing well enough that he still deserves a shoutout. Over his last four games, Wiggins has averaged 24.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.0 3PG, 2.8 APG, 1.0 BPG and 0.5 SPG in 30.0 MPG, pushing his season scoring average (17.4 PPG) to its highest mark since the 2020-21 season.

Scotty Pippen Jr., G, Memphis Grizzlies (53.8%)

Pippen is coming off a career game where he scored 30 points with 10 assists and three 3-pointers against a Chicago Bulls team his father helped make into a dynasty in the '90s. He has played well all season, but has been especially solid since moving into the starting lineup in place of the injured Ja Morant. In those past 11 games, Pippen has averaged 13.8 PPG, 5.4 APG, 4.3 RPG, 1.3 3PG and 1.1 SPG in 26.4 MPG with a triple-double in addition to the 30-10 double-double.

Trey Murphy III, SG, New Orleans Pelicans (75.0%)

Murphy has scored in double-figures in all five games he's played in this season, increasing his scoring output every game, from 12 points in his season debut up to 24 points in his last outing. He will look to continue that trend Monday against an Indiana Pacers squad allowing opposing small forwards to average 23.3 PPG, tied for the second-highest mark in the NBA.

Dre's bets for Monday

LaMelo Ball OVER 29.5 points (-125)

Ball is coming off the biggest performance of his career, dropping 50 points and 10 assists against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. But he's been putting up huge numbers all season and has picked it up even more of late. Over his last eight games, Ball has averaged 32.3 PPG with at least 31 points in six of those eight. On Monday, he faces an Orlando Magic squad that allows the seventh-most points in the NBA to opposing point guards.

Toronto Raptors +5.5 (-120) over Detroit Pistons

The Pistons have played well this season, but much of that has been predicated on the high-level play of Cade Cunningham. Cunningham is doubtful to play Monday, though, leaving the Pistons to face the Raptors without their primary offensive engine. The Raptors, meanwhile, recently got franchise player Scottie Barnes back from injury. Their last four games have been wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers and competitive losses on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, indicating the Raptors are playing at a high enough level to be competitive against a Cunningham-less Pistons squad.

P.J. Washington OVER 15.5 points (-125), OVER 7.5 rebounds ( -130), OVER 23.5 total points and rebounds (-125)

Washington has stepped up in a big way with Luka Doncic sidelined. In the last three games without Doncic, Washington has produced 20-10 double-doubles in all three games, with averages of 23.3 PPG and 13.3 RPG. On Monday, he faces an Atlanta Hawks squad allowing opposing power forwards to average 24.6 PPG and 11.6 RPG, both marks among the bottom 10 in the NBA.

Shaedon Sharpe OVER 19.5 points (-115)

Sharpe has quietly become one of the most consistent scorers in the league since returning from injury. Ovr his last five games, Sharpe has averaged 24.6 PPG, scoring at least 21 points in four of those five games. That includes a 24-point effort Saturday next to Anfernee Simons, who scored 25 himself in his second game back from injury. In what shapes up to be a scoring shootout, Sharpe has a good chance to score 20+ again on Monday.

Andrew Wiggins OVER 16.5 points (-115)

As mentioned above, Wiggins has been on a scoring streak of late. He has scored at least 20 points in four straight games, averaging 24.8 PPG during that stretch. His Monday opponents, the Brooklyn Nets, allow 21.3 PPG to opposing small forwards, ranking 17th in the NBA.

Projections and Injury Reports

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET

Line: Magic -5.5 (-105) | Hornets 5.5 (-115)

Money line: Magic -210 | Hornets +175

Total: 213.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 3.5, straight up 61%, 213.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Foot); Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Oblique)

Hornets: Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Jared Rhoden, (GTD - Shoulder); DaQuan Jeffries, (OUT - Hand); Mark Williams, (OUT - Foot); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Knee); Nick Richards, (OUT - Ribs); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Magic projections:

Hornets projections:

Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors 5.5 (-110) | Pistons -5.5 (-110)

Money line: Raptors +180 | Pistons -215

Total: 220.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 5.6, straight up 68%, 226.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: D.J. Carton, (GTD - Ankle); Gradey Dick, (GTD - Calf); Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee); Kelly Olynyk, (OUT - Back); Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Elbow)

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, (GTD - Hip); Bobi Klintman, (OUT - Calf)

Raptors projections:

Pistons projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Pelicans 6.5 (-115) | Pacers -6.5 (-105)

Money line: Pelicans +200 | Pacers -245

Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 10.4, straight up 80%, 230.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Calf); CJ McCollum, (GTD - Thigh); Yves Missi, (GTD - Shoulder); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Hand); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Hamstring); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring)

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles); Johnny Furphy, (GTD - Ankle); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle); Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Knee); Ben Sheppard, (OUT - Oblique)

Pelicans projections:

Pacers projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Mavericks 2.5 (-105) | Hawks -2.5 (-115)

Money line: Mavericks +120 | Hawks -145

Total: 236.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 4.9, straight up 66%, 239.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Wrist)

Hawks: Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Ankle)

Mavericks projections:

Hawks projections:

LA Clippers at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers 10.5 (-105) | Celtics -10.5 (-115)

Money line: Clippers +360 | Celtics -500

Total: 217.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 12.6, straight up 84%, 224.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Norman Powell, (GTD - Hamstring); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Illness); Luke Kornet, (GTD - Hamstring)

Clippers projections:

Celtics projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers 10.5 (-110) | Grizzlies -10.5 (-110)

Money line: Blazers +380 | Grizzlies -550

Total: 232.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 7.1, straight up 72%, 227.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Finger); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Illness); Kris Murray, (GTD - Chest); Scoot Henderson, (GTD - Back); Donovan Clingan, (OUT - Knee); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Knee)

Grizzlies: GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (GTD - Hip); Zach Edey, (OUT - Ankle)

Blazers projections:

Grizzlies projections:

New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. ET

Line: Knicks 4.5 (-115) | Nuggets -4.5 (-105)

Money line: Knicks +145 | Nuggets -175

Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 4.5, straight up 65%, 228.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Calf); Miles McBride, (GTD - Knee); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Precious Achiuwa, (OUT - Hamstring)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles); Peyton Watson, (GTD - Hip); Aaron Gordon, (OUT - Calf)

Knicks projections:

Nuggets projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET

Line: Nets 12.5 (-105) | Warriors -12.5 (-115)

Money line: Nets +550 | Warriors -900

Total: 224.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 12.9, straight up 85%, 227.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Foot); Dennis Schroder, (GTD - Ankle); Noah Clowney, (GTD - Ankle); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Rest); Dorian Finney-Smith, (OUT - Ankle); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Hamstring)

Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Jonathan Kuminga, (GTD - Illness); Quinten Post, (OUT - Thumb)

Nets projections:

Warriors projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Thunder -4.5 (-115) | Kings 4.5 (-105)

Money line: Thunder -180 | Kings +150

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 0.8, straight up 53%, 227.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee); Isaiah Joe, (GTD - Calf); Alex Caruso, (OUT - Hip); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Finger)

Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder); Malik Monk, (GTD - Ankle); Mason Jones, (OUT - Hamstring)

Thunder projections:

Kings projections: