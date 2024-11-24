Fantasy picks and betting tips for Sunday's NBA slate

Open Extended Reactions

Even in November, impact injuries are sweeping the NBA. Sundays' six pack of games will be without the likes of Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Paul George and Kelly Olynyk.

Adapting the injury report comes with rewards, such as recognizing rising rookie Jared McCain in time to benefit from his recent scoring and shooting bender. McCain now has eight straight games with at least three 3-pointers made.

The most intriguing game from a fantasy perspective could be surprising. The Indiana Pacers host the Washington Wizards in a game with a massive total of 242.5 points. The Wizards are last in the NBA in defensive rating, while both teams ranki in the top eight in pace. A fast game without much defense sounds good for fantasy production.

For those playing the long game, go ahead and stash Kristaps Porzingis in any league he is available. Porzingis is on the path to a return to the court in the coming weeks and is among the better sources of blocks and efficient scoring at his position.

Let's find the best angles ahead of today's NBA action.

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games.

Fantasy streamers for Sunday

Jared McCain, SG, Philadelphia 76ers (Rostered in 61.2% of ESPN leagues)

McCain has emerged as a rare positive in an otherwise ugly start to the season for Philadelphia, His shooting prowess and savvy have clearly translated to the pro level. With the 76ers likely down multiple starters to injury in Sunday's matchup with the Clippers -- a team most exploitable defensively in the backcourt -- McCain is in a plus spot.

P.J. Washington, PF, Dallas Mavericks (54.5%)

While Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson should see more scoring opportunities without Doncic, it's Washington who sees his profile truly shift from complementary two-way player to a premier scoring cog for Dallas. Washington has two double-double showings over the past three games, making his prop bets intriguing against an undersized Heat roster.

Naji Marshall, SF/PF, Dallas Mavericks (5.7%)

Fresh off a career scoring night (26 points), Marshall should consume another big batch of minutes against the Heat. Marshall is a solid two-way wing and while he might not deliver that much scoring again, a busy box score is expected in extended minutes with Doncic out.

Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG, Washington Wizards (42.9%)

Carlton Carrington has been solid in his first month in the NBA, but Brogdon's steady veteran hand comes with potentially more order on offense. The Wizards will eventually empower Carrington again, but at this time, Brogdon's assist and scoring ceiling is in the double-double range ahead of this friendly matchup against Indiana.

T.J. McConnell, PG, Indiana Pacers (11.6%)

Those in shallower leagues will want to take a look at Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin, who is due for a robust role in a great matchup with the Wizards. Several wings are out for the Pacers, boosting Mathurin, but also condensing the rotation, which often means at least 20 minutes of run for McConnell. That is about all the work he needs to approach 10 assists and multiple steals Sunday.

Best bets for Sunday

T.J. McConnell over 4.5 assists (-120)

Playing an over for a player who hovers around 20 minutes most nights is certainly a strategy, but outlier players can merit outlier approaches. Which is to say, this guy has one of the highest assist percentages in the entire NBA the past several seasons under Rick Carlise and could leap past this number in a few minutes of transition fun.

P.J. Washington over 7.5 rebounds (-130)

Another streaming star gets a double nod, as Washington's presence in the paint today should lead to well over 10 rebounding opportunities. The Heat are 22nd in rebounding percentage on the season, setting up Washington to potentially clear this number.

Clippers at 76ers under 211.5 points (-115)

This number looks low to begin with, but both teams are sluggish in pace and the 76ers are struggling to score. Philadelphia is likely without Joel Embiid and Paul George, while we know Kawhi Leonard isn't available. This adds up to a handful of star guards and lots of glue guys. This all reads like a grind of a game.

Scottie Barnes over 5.5 assists (-125)

The absence of Immanuel Quickley from the Toronto rotation leads to more creative possessions for Barnes. Even as sizable road dogs to the rival Cavaliers, Toronto should find some offensive flow with Barnes running the show in most looks. After all, this game has a healthy total that sits second on the day in regard to offensive ceiling.

Projections and injury reports

Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics

3:30 p.m. ET

Line: Timberwolves 8.5 (-115) | Celtics -8.5 (-105)

Money line: Timberwolves +270 | Celtics -340

Total: 221.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 6.3, straight up 70%, 224.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Mike Conley, (OUT - Toe)

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Illness); Kristaps Porzingis, (OUT - Foot)

Timberwolves projections:

Celtics projections:

Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers

5 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards 11.5 (-110) | Pacers -11.5 (-110)

Money line: Wizards +475 | Pacers -750

Total: 240.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 8.1, straight up 75%, 244.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Jordan Poole, (GTD - Hip); Tristan Vukcevic, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles); Ben Sheppard, (OUT - Oblique); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle); Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards projections:

Pacers projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat

6 p.m. ET

Line: Mavericks 3.5 (-115) | Heat -3.5 (-105)

Money line: Mavericks +130 | Heat -150

Total: 222.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 5.1, straight up 67%, 222.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Shoulder); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Wrist)

Heat: Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Illness); Terry Rozier, (GTD - Foot); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks projections:

Heat projections:

LA Clippers at Philadelphia 76ers

6 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers -2.5 (-105) | 76ers 2.5 (-115)

Money line: Clippers -130 | 76ers +110

Total: 211.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 4.9, straight up 66%, 213.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Norman Powell, (OUT - Hamstring); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

76ers: Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Paul George, (OUT - Knee)

Clippers projections:

76ers projections:

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors 11.5 (-105) | Cavaliers -11.5 (-115)

Money line: Raptors +520 | Cavaliers -750

Total: 234.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 13.5, straight up 86%, 234.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Bruno Fernando, (GTD - Ankle); D.J. Carton, (OUT - Ankle); Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee); Kelly Olynyk, (OUT - Back); Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Elbow)

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro, (GTD - Ankle); Caris LeVert, (OUT - Knee); Dean Wade, (OUT - Ankle); Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee); Max Strus, (OUT - Ankle)

Raptors projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Sacramento Kings

9 p.m. ET

Line: Nets 9.5 (-115) | Kings -9.5 (-105)

Money line: Nets +300 | Kings -380

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 5.3, straight up 67%, 225.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Foot); Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD - Ankle); Ziaire Williams, (GTD - Foot); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Hamstring)

Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder); Malik Monk, (OUT - Ankle); Mason Jones, (OUT - Hamstring)

Nets projections:

Kings projections: