Fantasy picks and betting tips for Friday's NBA slate

There are seven games on Friday's NBA slate, and there are several fun storylines to follow.

Khris Middleton is scheduled to make his season debut for a resurgent Milwaukee Bucks squad that has won seven of eight, but they will be pushed to the max on the road against the Boston Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN).

Anthony Edwards called out his teammates last week, and since then the Minnesota Timberwolves seem to have recovered their defensive intensity from last season. They'll be tested on the road against a Golden State Warriors (10 p.m. ET on ESPN) squad that won last night without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, both of whom could be back for tonight's game.

The Los Angeles Lakers will try to right the ship after losing their last two games by a combined 70 points, but they will have to do so on the road against an Atlanta Hawks squad that has won five straight.

As always, let's dig a little deeper to identify some fantasy hoops streaming options and betting angles of interest for tonight's games.

Friday's Stream Team

Ayo Dosunmu, G, Chicago Bulls (available in 71.2% of ESPN leagues)

Dosunmu has started the last seven games with Patrick Williams sidelined, and he has picked things up in the last four in particular, averaging 19.3 PPG (63.3 FG%, 81.8 FT%), 6.0 APG, 4.3 RPG, 1.5 3PG and 1.5 SPG in 32.0 MPG.

Goga Bitadze, C, Orlando Magic (86.3% available)

Bitadze returned from a one-game absence (ankle) but only played 21 minutes on Wednesday. However, in the three games before the absence, he averaged 10.3 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.7 APG, 3.0 BPG and 2.0 SPG in 28.0 MPG. If he plays those kind of minutes Friday, Bitadze should again be a double-double threat.

Jeremy Sochan, F, San Antonio Spurs (71.7%)

Sochan missed almost a month of action recovering from thumb surgery, but he has come back with a vengeance this week. In his two games this week, Sochan has double-doubles in both outings with averages of 15.0 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.0 SPG and 0.5 BPG in 29.0 MPG.

Dre's bets for the day

Franz Wagner OVER 27.5 points (-125)

Wagner has scored 29 or more points in nine of his last 13 games as he continues to carry the scoring load in Paolo Banchero's absence. Wagner faced his Friday opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers, twice during that 13-game stretch, scoring at least 31 in both games. The most recent of those games came Wednesday, when Wagner dropped 35 points in 36 minutes.

Jalen Johnson OVER 18.5 points (-150)

I've recommended this prop several times now because Johnson has been a scoring metronome of late and the odds don't seem to have caught up. Johnson has now scored 19 or more points in seven straight and eight of his last nine games, averaging 22.4 PPG during the seven-game stretch. His Friday opponent, the Los Angeles Lakers, allow 24.9 PPG to opposing power forwards, tied for the fourth-worst mark in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown OVER 24.5 points (-120)

Brown has scored 28 and 29 points in his last two games, respectively, since missing a game due to illness. Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis each missed one of those two games, and both Tatum and Porzingis are listed as game-time-decisions tonight. If either/both sits, Brown would continue to feature with more shots than usual. Also, Brown will be facing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Friday. The last time they met, Brown and Giannis had an on-court dustup that led to Brown calling Giannis a baby postgame, so he should have plenty of motivation to put a big number on the board in the rematch.

Malik Monk OVER 5.5 assists (+110)

You get this bet at plus money, even though Monk has been a heavy distributor for the Sacramento Kings since his return a couple weeks ago. Monk is averaging 8.2 APG over his last five outings, dishing at least six assists in four of those five games. The Kings are on the second half of a back-to-back, so the 26-year-old Monk could be asked to carry more of the offensive load on the wing to take some pressure off 35-year-old teammate DeMar DeRozan.

Timberwolves at Warriors UNDER 218.5 points (-110)

Both the Timberwolves and Warriors have been stronger on defense than on offense of late. The Timberwolves have been surging on that side of the ball, bringing up memories of their top-ranked defense last season. The Timberwolves have held their last three opponents to only 84 PPG, while the Warriors stepped up their defense yesterday to hold the Houston Rockets to only 93 points. Both teams have the ability to put points on the board if they get hot from long range, but I look for this to be another defensive-minded contest where points are a premium.

Projections and Injury Reports

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Magic -3.5 (-110) | 76ers 3.5 (-110)

Money line: Magic -170 | 76ers +140

Total: 207.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 5.1, straight up 67%, 208.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Trevelin Queen, (GTD - Leg); Gary Harris, (OUT - Hamstring); Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Oblique)

76ers: Andre Drummond, (GTD - Ankle); Adem Bona, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Magic projections:

76ers projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers 5.5 (-105) | Hawks -5.5 (-115)

Money line: Lakers +175 | Hawks -210

Total: 231.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 8.1, straight up 75%, 238.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Foot); Bronny James, (GTD - Heel); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Austin Reaves, (OUT - Pelvis); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Hamstring); Jaxson Hayes, (OUT - Ankle); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks: Seth Lundy, (GTD - Ankle); Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal)

Lakers projections:

Hawks projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Bucks 7.5 (EVEN) | Celtics -7.5 (-120)

Money line: Bucks +260 | Celtics -320

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 7.1, straight up 72%, 229.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle); MarJon Beauchamp, (GTD - Neck)

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Toe); Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Knee); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Lower Leg)

Bucks projections:

Celtics projections:

Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers -3.5 (-115) | Bulls 3.5 (-105)

Money line: Pacers -170 | Bulls +140

Total: 248.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 4.4, straight up 64%, 247.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles); Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Knee); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle); Ben Sheppard, (OUT - Oblique)

Bulls: Coby White, (OUT - Ankle); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot)

Pacers projections:

Bulls projections:

Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m. ET

Line: Kings -5.5 (-120) | Spurs 5.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Kings -220 | Spurs +180

Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 0.2, straight up 51%, 228.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)

Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, (OUT - Back); Tre Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)

Kings projections:

Spurs projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Timberwolves 1.5 (-120) | Warriors -1.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Timberwolves -105 | Warriors -115

Total: 217.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 2.3, straight up 58%, 221.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Joe Ingles, (OUT - Calf); Rob Dillingham, (OUT - Ankle)

Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Draymond Green, (GTD - Calf); Quinten Post, (GTD - Thumb)

Timberwolves projections:

Warriors projections:

Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz 2.5 (-105) | Blazers -2.5 (-115)

Money line: Jazz +120 | Blazers -140

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 4.3, straight up 64%, 227.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg); Micah Potter, (GTD - Illness); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Kyle Filipowski, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Blazers: Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle); Scoot Henderson, (GTD - Quadriceps); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Concussion); Donovan Clingan, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz projections:

Blazers projections: