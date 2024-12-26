Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA follows up its Christmas Day slate with nine games on Thursday night. The matchup I'm most excited about? The Detroit Pistons visiting the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento is trying to avoid its first five-game losing streak since 2022. Meanwhile, Detroit isn't the league's doormat anymore. The Pistons' 13-17 start has them right in the mix for an Eastern Conference play-in spot.

There's one prop bet from this game that stands out to me.

But that's not all. Other matchups on this slate offer plenty of fantasy and betting intrigue. There's a lot to break down, so let's dive in.

Thursday's fantasy stream team

Mark Williams, C, Charlotte Hornets (available in 52.7% of ESPN leagues)

Williams has been a double-double machine lately, making him a solid option in category formats. In points leagues, he has been just as reliable, scoring 26 or more fantasy points in each of his last four games. With the Hornets facing the Wizards, who rank dead last in points allowed per 100 possessions, Williams should have another productive outing.

De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF, Atlanta Hawks (69.6%)

Hunter is a solid streaming option if you need points and triples, though he doesn't offer much in other statistical categories. In fantasy points leagues, he has been consistent, scoring 25 or more points in nine of his last 12 games. He's in a great spot Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls, who rank 23rd in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Herbert Jones, SF/PF, New Orleans Pelicans (75.6%)

Jones stands out in any fantasy format thanks to his ability to impact every stat category, especially the highly coveted steals and blocks. If you're looking to give your lineup a well-rounded boost, particularly in deeper leagues, Jones is an excellent option.

Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Chicago Bulls (52.5%)

Dosunmu has been a steady option for fantasy managers this season, averaging 29.3 fantasy points in 30.8 minutes per game. Since joining the Bulls' starting lineup on Nov. 22, he has put up 14.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 1.4 SPG. Plus, this game has the highest point total on the slate, which boosts his streaming value even more.

Best bets for Thursday

Cade Cunningham OVER 9.5 assists (-110)

Cunningham has gone over this line in 14 of his last 20 games. He has a solid matchup against a Kings team that allows the eighth-most assists per game to point guards. Over this stretch, Cunningham has averaged 17.6 potential assists per game, giving him plenty of opportunities to hit the over in this game.

Jalen Suggs under 20.5 points (-120)

Suggs has gone under this line in seven of his last 10 games. Despite playing 31.1 minutes per game during that stretch and having a high usage rate with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero sidelined, he's shooting just 38% from the field. The Heat have been solid at defending point guards this season, but after their collapse in the fourth quarter against the Magic last Saturday, expect them to come out hungry for redemption. Suggs has scored a lot in transition and on pick-and-rolls, but the Heat have done a strong job defending those situations this year.

Jerami Grant over 14.5 points (-125)

While Grant has been struggling recently, going over this line in only two of his last five games, he has a good matchup against a Jazz team that ranks 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions. This should give Grant plenty of opportunities to score. He has cleared this line in three of his past four games against Utah and has surpassed 14.5 points in eight out of 12 home games this season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 26.5 points, rebounds and assists (-125)

Jackson has been consistent, surpassing this line in 15 of his last 20 games. He has also been reliable at home, hitting this mark in 11 of his last 13 games. This is a great spot for Jackson facing a Raptors team that struggles defensively, ranking in the bottom half of the league for points allowed per 100 possessions. This game also has one of the highest totals on the slate, which only adds his potential.

Projections and injury reports

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Thunder -5.5 (-105) | Pacers 5.5 (-115)

Money line: Thunder -230 | Pacers +190

Total: 227.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 4.7, straight up 65%, 231.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (OUT - Hip); Branden Carlson, (OUT - Concussion)

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles); Myles Turner, (GTD - Oblique)

Thunder projections:

Pacers projections:

Miami Heat at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Heat 1.5 (-120) | Magic -1.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Heat -105 | Magic -115

Total: 208.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 0.6, straight up 52%, 208.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles); Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Illness); Terry Rozier, (GTD - Knee); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Heel)

Magic: Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Oblique); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Oblique); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee); Gary Harris, (GTD - Hamstring); Mac McClung, (OUT - Leg)

Heat projections:

Magic projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets -4.5 (-110) | Wizards 4.5 (-110)

Money line: Hornets -190 | Wizards +160

Total: 227.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Hornets by 1.6, straight up 55%, 224.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Tre Mann, (OUT - Back); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Miller, (GTD - Ankle)

Wizards: Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Alexandre Sarr, (GTD - Back); Bilal Coulibaly, (GTD - Groin); Carlton Carrington, (GTD - Side); Kyle Kuzma, (OUT - Ribs); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets projections:

Wizards projections:

Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls 6.5 (-115) | Hawks -6.5 (-105)

Money line: Bulls +210 | Hawks -250

Total: 242.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 3.5, straight up 62%, 243.8 total points.k

Injury Report:

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD - Achilles); Josh Giddey, (GTD - Ankle)

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Lower Leg); Trae Young, (GTD - Heel); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Onyeka Okongwu, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls projections:

Hawks projections:

Toronto Raptors at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors 11.5 (-115) | Grizzlies -11.5 (-105)

Money line: Raptors +450 | Grizzlies -700

Total: 240.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 12.1, straight up 84%, 237.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Elbow); Jamal Shead, (GTD - Knee); Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Groin)

Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Jay Huff, (OUT - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger)

Raptors projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET

Line: Nets 10.5 (-115) | Bucks -10.5 (-105)

Money line: Nets +380 | Bucks -550

Total: 211.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 5.6, straight up 68%, 220.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Back); Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD - Calf); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Knee); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring)

Bucks: Damian Lillard, (GTD - Illness); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Back); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle); AJ Johnson, (OUT - Illness); Chris Livingston, (OUT - Illness)

Nets projections:

Bucks projections:

Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets -7.5 (-120) | Pelicans 7.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Rockets -320 | Pelicans +260

Total: 220.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 8.6, straight up 76%, 217.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Ankle)

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Hamstring); Karlo Matkovic, (OUT - Back); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Javonte Green, (GTD - Knee); Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Ankle)

Rockets projections:

Pelicans projections:

Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Jazz 1.5 (-110) | Blazers -1.5 (-110)

Money line: Jazz +105 | Blazers -125

Total: 227.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 3, straight up 60%, 229.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg); John Collins, (GTD - Hip); Keyonte George, (GTD - Ankle)

Blazers: Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle); Dalano Banton, (GTD - Hip); Robert Williams III, (GTD - Ankle)

Jazz projections:

Blazers projections:

Detroit Pistons at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons 6.5 (-115) | Kings -6.5 (-105)

Money line: Pistons +195 | Kings -240

Total: 227.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 2.9, straight up 60%, 228.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Duren, (GTD - Ankle); Ronald Holland II, (GTD - Illness)

Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder); Domantas Sabonis, (GTD - Illness)

Pistons projections:

Kings projections: