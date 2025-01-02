Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA has six games on the Thursday schedule, including a big one as the Boston Celtics visit the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's a rematch of two conference finals teams from the 2023-2024 season.

These teams faced off back on Nov. 24, with the Celtics edging out a two-point win at home. The Timberwolves are just two games over .500 heading into Thursday's play, while the Celtics are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Boston destroyed the Toronto Raptors on New Year's eve, but the Celtics have lost three of their last five games, which is concerning.

The other matchups also offer plenty of fantasy and betting intrigue. There's a lot to break down, so let's dive in.

Thursday's fantasy stream team

Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Portland Trail Blazers (available in 45.8% of ESPN leagues)

Avdija has played a key role in the Trail Blazers' rotation all season, whether starting or coming off the bench. He's consistently providing solid numbers in points, rebounds and assists for fantasy managers. In fact, he has scored 29 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games. Expect him to stay busy in the upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF/C, Golden State Warriors (50.7% available)

Jackson-Davis will have his hands full trying to contain Joel Embiid on Thursday night. That said, he's still a solid streamer, offering consistent points, rebounds and blocks. He has scored 33 or more fantasy points in six straight games as a starter, including two performances with 43-plus points. Jackson-Davis has averaged 26.3 minutes per game over that stretch.

Bennedict Mathurin, SF/SG, Indiana Pacers (50.9%)

Mathurin has been in a bit of a slump since December, but it looks like he has shaken that off after putting up 36 fantasy points against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. He's the kind of player who contributes across nearly every stat category, though mostly as a scorer, making him a solid streaming option. The Miami Heat rank 11th in points allowed per 100 possessions, but Mathurin is averaging 33.1 minutes per game, so he should still have plenty of opportunities to produce.

Moody's favorite bets for Thursday

Odds by ESPN BET

play 2:01 KAT's 31-21 night pushes Knicks' win streak to 9 Karl-Anthony Towns notches 31 points and 21 boards to push the Knicks' winning streak to nine games.

Austin Reaves OVER 25.5 points and assists (-105)

Reaves has hit this mark in back-to-back games since D'Angelo Russell was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Over that stretch, he is averaging 15 potential assists and has logged 37.4 minutes per game. Reaves has solidified himself as the Los Angeles Lakers' third-best player behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Tonight, he faces a Trail Blazers squad that gives up the eighth-most points and assists to point guards.

LeBron James OVER 8.5 assists (-140)

James is averaging 15.6 potential assists and 9.0 assists per game this season in 35 minutes per night. The assist line might seem high, but James has consistently delivered, especially against weaker defenses. He's had a lot of success against teams ranked in the bottom 10 for assists allowed, like the Trail Blazers. In fact, he's cleared this assist line in four of his last five matchups against similar defenses. Both James and Austin Reaves should thrive as facilitators for the Lakers tonight.

Ivica Zubac OVER 12.5 rebounds (-130)

Zubac has hit this line in three of his last five games. Over that stretch, he's averaged 33.5 minutes and an impressive 24.4 rebound chances per game. Now, the Thunder are a strong defensive team, but they also allow the second-most rebounds per game. This sets up well for another big night on the boards for Zubac.

James Harden UNDER 34.5 points, rebounds and assists (-110)

Harden is going through a rough patch, having fallen short of this line in seven of his last 10 games. During that stretch, he has averaged just 10.8 potential assists and 7.3 rebound chances per game while shooting a disappointing 41% from the field. Things won't get any easier against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden has gone under this line in three of his last five games against OKC. The Thunder have been a nightmare for point guards all season, making it tough to expect a big bounce-back game from Harden.

Jaden McDaniels OVER 5.5 assists and rebounds (-130)

McDaniels has hit this mark in nine of his last 10 games while averaging 2.6 potential assists and 10.3 rebound chances per game in 29.4 minutes. Even against a tough Boston Celtics defense that ranks seventh in defensive rating, he should have enough time on the court to clear this line, just like he did on Nov. 24.

Joel Embiid OVER 3.5 assists (-140)

The Golden State Warriors don't have anyone who can handle Embiid one-on-one defensively. I expect the Warriors to send double-teams his way, which should open up chances for him to rack up assists. Embiid has only hit this line in 55% of his 11 games, but he is averaging 7.0 potential assists per game. The Warriors are middle of the pack when it comes to assists allowed to centers, making this a good spot for Embiid to shine as a playmaker. With the spread suggesting a competitive game, I expect Embiid to thrive as a facilitator tonight.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers +1.5 (-115) | Heat -1.5 (-105)

Money line: Pacers +EVEN | Heat -120

Total: 225.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 3.3, straight up 61%, 229.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles)

Heat: Josh Richardson, (GTD - Heel); Terry Rozier, (NA - Suspension); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Pacers projections:

Heat projections:

Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves

7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: Celtics -4.5 (-110) | Timberwolves +4.5 (-110)

Money line: Celtics -185 | Timberwolves +155

Total: 219.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 2, straight up 57%, 219.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Shoulder); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Ankle)

Timberwolves: Luka Garza, (OUT - Ankle); Rob Dillingham, (OUT - Ankle)

Celtics projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET

Line: Nets +13.5 (-120) | Bucks -13.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Nets +550 | Bucks -900

Total: 221.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 6.1, straight up 69%, 220.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Foot); Cam Thomas, (GTD - Hamstring); Noah Clowney, (GTD - Back); Trendon Watford, (GTD - Hamstring); Ziaire Williams, (GTD - Knee)

Bucks: AJ Green, (GTD - Back); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle)

Nets projections:

Bucks projections:

LA Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers +10.5 (-105) | Thunder -10.5 (-115)

Money line: Clippers +400 | Thunder -600

Total: 214.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 8.5, straight up 76%, 217.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); Terance Mann, (OUT - Finger); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Thunder: Alex Caruso, (OUT - Hip); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Clippers projections:

Thunder projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET on TNT

Line: 76ers +3.5 (-115) | Warriors -3.5 (-105)

Money line: 76ers +135 | Warriors -155

Total: 216.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 1.6, straight up 55%, 218.8 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Foot); Kelly Oubre Jr., (GTD - Hand); KJ Martin, (OUT - Foot); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Draymond Green, (GTD - Back); Kyle Anderson, (GTD - Illness); Stephen Curry, (GTD - Thumb); Brandin Podziemski, (OUT - Abdomen); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf)

76ers projections:

Warriors projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers +8.5 (EVEN) | Lakers -8.5 (-120)

Money line: Blazers +320 | Lakers -425

Total: 224.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 6.8, straight up 71%, 227.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Dalano Banton, (GTD - Hip); Jerami Grant, (OUT - Face); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle)

Lakers: Maxwell Lewis, (GTD - Knee); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Oblique); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Hamstring); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot)

Blazers projections:

Lakers projections: